Do you also think Shekinah from 90 Day Fiancé is more toxic than Sarper?

One of the couples that were featured in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 was Sarper and Shekinah, however, it wasn't their first appearance on the show. Their love story has been featured on many spin-offs and seasons of the show and in season 11, Sarper made his way to America as the two geared up to tie the knot.

Although Sarper originally started off as a villain, watching Shekinah's behavior in the latest installment of the TLC show made me believe that she was a much bigger red flag than Sarper. In the latest episode, the audience saw that Shekinah was secretly tracking Sarper's every move using an AirTag that she put on his keychain.

Sarper was unaware of the same, and in the upcoming episode, will be seen questioning Shekinah about the same.

Seeing Shekinah's behavior makes me believe that she is insecure about her relationship and has a deep-rooted lack of trust in the man she is about to marry. The tracking incident wasn't the only one that made alarm bells go off in my mind. Earlier this season, Shekinah's friends brought up the idea of a prenup.

While it isn't a bad idea, it should have been a private conversation between the 90 Day Fiancé couple and should have been brought up earlier and not five days before they were set to get married.

Although in my opinion, Sarper hasn't been the epitome of everything nice, I do believe that in the latest episodes, Sarper comes across as the lesser of two evils, while Shekinah comes across as a raging red flag.

Sarper and Shekinah from 90 Day Fiancé season 11 should not be getting married before they resolve their issues

Sarper and Shekinah have been on different pages on a lot of things in regards of their relationship in the last few episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11. Although one can chalk Sarper's concerns as getting cold feet ahead of the wedding, there are a few things the two should sit down and discuss before making any drastic decisions.

In the latest episode, Sarper needed some time alone to clear his mind after a turbulent meeting with Shekinah's friends. However, Shekinah was worried about his whereabouts since they had to leave for the wedding location, and the male cast member had left the house without her knowledge and wasn't answering his phone.

The show's crew asked what had happened between them, and Shekinah said that she had set things on the ledge, and she had asked him to empty the coffee pod. Shekinah said that although Sarper was trying to be helpful, he made a mess, and since he hated making a mess, he started yelling at her.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 female cast member remembered there was another way for her to find out where he was and revealed that she could track him using an AirTag. When questioned by the TLC crew about why she put an AirTag on Sarper's keychain, Shekinah initially joked that it was to help him find his keys. However, she later revealed the real reason, which was that he had refused to share his location with her.

She told the cameras that if someone refused to share their location, it typically meant they had something to find, and she found it "shady." Later in the episode, Shekinah followed Sarper's location and asked him why he hadn't picked up her call.

If you ask me, putting a tracking device on someone without their knowledge is a hard no as it's the textbook example of invading someone's privacy. Moreover, there should be more trust between you and your spouse if you're a day away from getting married. This is why I believe the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 couple, Sarper and Shekinah, should not be getting married just yet.

Tune in next Sunday at 8 pm ET to see what happens next between Shekinah and Sarper when the latter tells her he is afraid of getting married on 90 Day Fiancé season 11.

