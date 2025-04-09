Does Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Details explored

Over the years, Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri has established himself as a culinary icon and one of the most recognizable faces on Food Network. Fieri has built a career that spans hit television shows such as Best Bite in Town, successful restaurants namely Flavortown Kitchen, and best-selling cookbooks like Guy on Fire.

Ad

In recognition of his contributions to the culinary world and television, Guy Fieri was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019. The celebration was attended by his family, friends from the Food Network, and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Several of them took turns sharing tributes, explaining why Fieri deserved the honor, before the Tournament of Champions host took the stage to reflect on his journey.

Ad

Trending

What happened during the Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony?

Ad

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Chef Guy Fieri with the 2,664th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the Category of Television, in Los Angeles, on May 22, 2019. Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, was the first to take the stage, praising Guy Fieri for his contributions to the Food Network and his presence in the culinary world.

Kathleen was followed by Fieri’s son, Hunter, who expressed his admiration and dreams of one day following in his father’s footsteps, highlighting how Fieri has always prioritized family above all else.

Ad

“What you see is what you get. My best friend, my mentor and my idol … Thank you for being the only star we ever need to meet,” Hunter said about his dad. Guy Fieri.

Matthew McConaughey went next and shared the story of how he met the host of Tournament of Champions. He recalled how, during the years he spent mostly on the road, he became a fan of Guy Fieri’s show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Ad

Ad

One day, the Oscar-winning actor got Fieri’s number and gave him a call. Since he happened to be passing through Spokane, Washington, he asked Fieri for a restaurant recommendation in the city.

After liking the restaurant, McConaughey soon began taking more recommendations, and with time, the two grew closer as friends.

"Guy came into this business when food being on TV wasn't really a business at all. It was a time when food was going from just being a meal on our plates to being entertainment and must watch TV. And in a business where you can be anyone you want to be, [pointing at Guy Fieri] you've been you the whole time," he added.

Ad

Finally, Fieri took the stage and began by thanking the Hollywood Chamber committee, especially producer Ana Martinez, for considering him for the honor. Turning to the audience, he said that calling it a highlight of his career would be a "gross understatement," adding that he was blown away by the news.

The Tournament of Champions host dedicated the honor to everyone who had helped him along the way. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and encouraged them to consider his star as their own—and to stop by and visit it whenever they could.

Ad

"I want you to come and visit our star. And I want to tell you one last thing. I want to thank you for just taking one day and letting Hollywood become flavor town," he concluded.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episodes premiere every Sunday on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More