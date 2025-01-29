"Dying and starving like flies" - When Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky's father recounted his Holocaust experience

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky shared an Instagram post on January 28. In the post, he highlighted data revealing that one in five young Americans still believe the Holocaust is a myth.

He further shared that his late father, Roman Lubetzky, was a Holocaust survivor who endured life in a concentration camp. To raise awareness about the Holocaust, Daniel included a clip of his father recounting his harrowing experiences.

In the attached clip, Roman recounted his experiences at the Dachau Concentration Camp, revealing that prisoners were given only 120 grams of bread per day. Due to the severe food shortages and the bad living conditions, he shared that people were "dying and starving like flies,"

"They would give us this food, around 120 grams of bread a day which was 4 ounces. Approximately, half of it was sawdust. In calorie wise it was like 250 calories. People were dying and starving like flies," he said.

Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky shares the harsh conditions his father and fellow Holocaust prisoners had to face

In the clip, Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky's father Roman Lubetzky shared that the poor treatment of the Jewish people started before they were taken in as prisoners to the concentration camps.

He noted that the Germans started to dehumanize the Jews by placing rules that prohibited them from walking on the sidewalk and forcing them to walk on the roads that were used by vehicles.

"They were supposed to take off our hat if we would see a German. And then the next day that we have to bow in front of the German. And then we have to stand on our knees if we would see a German. Every day was a new thing. You have to understand that this was not happening in an hour, this was happening in many, many weeks," the Shark Tank investor's father added."

Further in the clip, Roman recalled the time in 1944 when his group of Jewish people were shipped on cattle cars to Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. He described the transportation on these cattle cars as "one of the most horrible experiences that a human being can go through."

He recalled that during their five to six days of travel, prisoners were crammed into cattle cars with no choice but to relieve themselves in the same space. With barred windows preventing any chance of escape, some did not survive the journey and their bodies were just left among the living.

"People would die there and lie among the rest of us. We didn't get any food. We didn't get any water for the next four or five days that this transportation took place. They would come to places, and stand there for I don't know how many hours," he added.

When they reached the Dachau Concentration Camp, the German soldiers undressed them and gave them striped prisoner uniforms.

The Shark Tank investor's father noted that even though Dachau wasn't a concentration camp designed for extermination the German soldiers had effective ways of killing the Jewish people by the way they treated them.

"Mind you, it was not a concentration camp designed for extermination... But they had very, very effective means of killing you by the way they fed you, and by the way hit you and the way they treated you. So people were dying in large amounts. All surrounding that was constant harassment and constant moments of fear constant moments of horror,' he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

