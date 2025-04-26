“Elon is all signal” — Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary compares the businessman to Steve Jobs

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently compared Elon Musk and Steve Jobs' work ethics. In an April 25 Instagram post, as he stood in front of people, he shared that he used to work with Jobs and noticed that he was 80% signal and 10% noise, highlighting how he used to get the job done, but that was very hard to work with.

In contrast, O'Leary praised Musk’s relentless focus, saying that based on his interactions with the Tesla CEO and observations of his work, Musk is “100% signal.”

He emphasized that Musk wastes no time on anything unrelated to his mission. In the caption, O’Leary called him a “lightning bolt in a bottle.”

"Steve was 80% signal, Elon is all signal—no fluff. He doesn't waste time, not with people, not with nonsense. The man's a lightning bolt in a bottle," he shared in the caption of the post.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Kevin O’Leary began by saying he wanted to "disclose something."

He pointed to his wife and shared that their son, Tyler, works at Tesla with Elon Musk. He praised Tyler’s work and said they respect and admire Musk. The Shark Tank investor then compared Musk to Steve Jobs:

"I'm gonna say this quickly, but in life you're going to meet people. And I worked for Steve Jobs, he was about 80% signal, 10% noise, which means he was a very focused guy, not easy to work with, very unpopular, really nasty guy, but he really got it," he said in the shared video post.

In contrast, Kevin noted that Musk had "no noise" and was "100% signal." He explained that the Tesla CEO doesn't waste a single moment of his day—simply because he can't afford to.

However, O’Leary also acknowledged that this intense focus can land Musk in trouble, as he’s known to abruptly walk away from conversations the moment he senses they’re unproductive.

Regardless, the Shark Tank star believes there has never been anyone quite like Elon Musk. He urged people to focus on Musk’s remarkable achievements and expressed relief that Musk is now involved with DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency.

Kevin said this move signals a promising future, as he believes Musk’s leadership will result in significant cost savings.

"There's never been a man like him. You just have to look at what he's achieved and thank goodness he's doing DOGE right now because he's gonna save a shipload of money," he concluded.

For the unversed, DOGE is an advisory body created by President Donald Trump, tasked with reducing U.S. government spending while focusing on efficiency and IT upgrades.

Musk initially volunteered to be a part of the body, and the White House later confirmed his official status. He pledged to lend his help to DOGE to fulfill their goals, "as long as the president would like him to do so, and "as long as it's useful".

However, according to the BBC, due to Tesla's dropping sales, Musk's time allocation to DOGE might drop significantly from May 2025.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

