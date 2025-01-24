"Everyone was in on it": Southern Hospitality star Emmy Sharrett confronts cast drama over boyfriend Will Kulp

In a recent episode of Southern Hospitality, Emmy Sharrett addressed ongoing rumors about her boyfriend Will Kulp regarding the way he thinks about her and confronted the cast members about their claims. During a hot mic moment in Episode 4, Sharrett revealed her frustration, saying,

“Everyone was in on it. Everyone… They’re saying that 'Will said you’re not the love of his life and that you don’t make him happy.’”

This conversation was picked up during a private phone call while Emmy was in the bathroom, further escalating the tension between her and the cast.

Southern Hospitality star Emmy Sharrett speaks out on cast confrontation over boyfriend Will Kulp's alleged comments

Emmy Sharrett defends her relationship

During the same phone call, Emmy became emotional as she spoke about the rumors, emphasizing her loyalty to Will. She claimed that the cast had misrepresented Will’s feelings toward her. She explained that the group was accusing Will of saying things like “you’re not the love of his life” and “you don’t make him happy.”

In response, Will expressed his disappointment in the situation, telling Emmy,

“That’s bulls**t. I’m f**king disappointed with all those boys.”

Despite the negative comments, Emmy remained adamant that her happiness was tied to Will, asserting,

“They don’t make me happy. I’m happy with you. Why does no one get that?”

She also pointed out that she had forgiven Will in the past for things he had said when drunk, further underscoring her belief in their relationship. The Southern Hospitality star added,

“It was one night. And I have gotten drunk and said things that I didn’t mean. And I forgave you for it.”

The cast responds to Emmy’s reactions

While Emmy expressed her desire to leave the situation, the other cast members, including Lake and TJ Dinch, explained their motivations for confronting her about the relationship. Lake stated,

“I’ve said this before. If my man is talking s—t about me, they shouldn’t be together.”

The Southern Hospitality star further explained that they were trying to protect Emmy by addressing what they believed to be issues in her relationship. TJ Dinch also shared his perspective in a confessional, saying,

“This is going down exactly how everyone feared it would. In the past when anyone confronts Emmy about any sort of relationship issue, she immediately deflects and freaks the f--k out.”

The Southern Hospitality star continued by explaining the reason behind his hope for a different reaction, adding,

“So, I was hoping her reaction would be different, being that this isn’t just a rumor this time. There are people at this table who have heard things that have come from Will’s mouth.”

Will Kulp’s alleged comments about Emmy Sharrett

In Episode 3, two cast members, TJ and Bradley Carter, shared what they had heard from Will regarding his relationship with Emmy. In separate confessionals, both claimed that Will had expressed concerns about Emmy's behavior and their future together.

TJ stated that Will had complained that Emmy was “only caring about herself” and lacked ambition. He also said that she was “insensitive” and “not listening.” Bradley added that Will had expressed doubt about their future, stating,

“[Will said], ‘I’m not sure that’s someone that I want to be with.’”

While the Southern Hospitality cast members made their case for confronting Emmy, she continued to defend her relationship with Will, emphasizing the emotional support they shared and her desire to move past the drama. As the situation unfolded, it became clear that the tension among the cast regarding Will's alleged comments was not likely to dissipate anytime soon.

