Exploring the taglines of the main ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai is around the corner, increasing fans' anticipation to know more about the new season. Season 1 of the show concluded in September 2022, so it's been quite a while since fans got updates on The Real Housewives of Dubai.

After Dubai-based shows such as Dubai Bling and Bling Empire gained widespread popularity, The Real Housewives of Dubai too is back for a season 2 after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus and is set to release on June 2 on Bravo.

Amidst anticipation for a second season, the official YouTube channel of Bravo posted a video with the new taglines of the housewives. Like the city itself, the taglines of the affluent ladies there are just iconic. They also give perfect insights into what they could stand for in the upcoming season.

What are the taglines of the cast on The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2?

All the five main ladies on the cast of season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai are set to return for the following season. However, one person will be replaced by another brand-new addition to the RHOD family.

Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury will continue their season 1 journies. Meanwhile, Nina Ali, the main cast member from the previous season, will exit the show. Taleen Marie will take her place instead. A new entry, Saba Yussouf, will be doing cameos as a friend of the housewives.

Caroline Stanbury and Sara Al Madani's taglines reflect their pride in their wealth. The former begins by saying, "The only thing old about me, darling, is my money," while the latter says, "In the land of excess, I find my riches within." The new entrée, Taleen Marie's tagline gives a strong insight into what she may be like in the upcoming season, as she says,

"Take it from me: if you know how to stay chill, you’ll never get burnt".

Caroline Brooks' tagline is also reflective of her strength. "I may be building glass houses, but you’ll never see me crack," she says.

Lesa Milan's tagline is an ode to the Emirati land: "The desert may be hot, but I always find the shade." Chanel comes in last, but her tagline is definitely not the least, as it throws shade at everyone who might think ill of her.

"If you’re jealous of me, that’s OK, honey. I would be, too," Chanel says.

The new taglines are just what fans needed before season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Sunday, June 2, at 9 pm ET.

The trailer of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

The new season's trailer was posted on Bravo's official YouTube channel on April 11. It gave insights into the opulence one might expect from a reality show based on the affluent women of the United Arab Emirates.

The trailer opens with the women foraging in the dunes of Dubai and complaining about the weather. The scene quickly shifts to a dinner table, where Chanel gets into a squabble with somebody and says, "Say how you feel to somebody’s face!"

In another scene, Sara and Caroline Stanbury also get into a fight, and the former says that despite dressing in brands, Caroline had "zero class." At the end of the trailer, Chanel tells Lesa that her friendship with her is over, to which the latter responds, "This show is not worth it for me."

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai will be released on June 2, 2024.