"Fake tears": Sister Wives fans react to Robyn's insincerity as others genuinely grieve over Garrison

On a recent Sister Wives episode, which aired on May 11, 2025, fans expressed strong reactions to Robyn Brown's emotional display over the burial of Garrison Brown, son of Kody Brown and his ex-wife Janelle. While other family members, including Christine, Meri, and Janelle, appeared to mourn genuinely, Robyn’s behavior was criticized as insincere.

This contrast between Robyn’s actions and the heartfelt grief of others sparked a series of reactions online, with many viewers pointing out her perceived lack of authenticity.

Following the emotional moment in Sister Wives, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Robyn’s behavior during the mourning period. Several fans voiced their skepticism about Robyn’s emotional display, suggesting that her grief appeared to lack depth compared to the genuine sorrow exhibited by others.

"How did we go from Kody ranting about not being a ladies' man to Robyn fake crying about Garrison’s burial in 2.5 seconds? 🤣🤣🤣 #SisterWives" a tweet read.

"All those flashbacks of Garrison with his parents and siblings but not a single one included Robyn. 🤣#SisterWives" a user commented.

Some viewers criticized Robyn for focusing on herself and her family rather than properly honoring Garrison during the memorial.

"If you thought you could not dislike Robyn even more watch this episode. Cold b..tch with no feeling about Garrison. Just vomit." a person wrote.

"Janelle, Christine & Meri all spent the time speaking about and honoring Garrison. So, what does Kody, Robyn, and her kids do? They speak about themselves, go sightseeing, and laugh up a storm at dinner. So disgraceful! Disgusting! #SisterWives #RIPGarrison" a comment read.

"Okay. Hear me out. I know Kody’s been stupid. But he’s taking this way better than I could imagine. Robyn can go away. #SisterWives" a user wrote.

Some fans expressed frustration over Kody and Robyn’s actions, blaming them for not taking the grief more seriously and suggesting their behavior was inappropriate during the memorial.

"Why is this episode about Kody and Robyn? This is sickening because they are the exact reason Garrison is not here. #SisterWives" one comment read.

"Kody and Robyn turning Garrison’s memorial into a family vacation is gross. These two losers are made for each other. #SisterWives" a user wrote.

Sister Wives: The Brown family’s decision on Garrison’s burial

In the episode of Sister Wives, aired on May 11, Kody and Janelle revealed their choice to inter their son Garrison's ashes in Wyoming. Janelle explained the significance of the location, stating,

"Kody actually grew up in Wyoming. My mother was married to Kody's father. The Browns have deep roots in Wyoming. Both Kody's dad and my mom are buried there, and I want to bury Garrison next to my mom."

The Sister Wives star further highlighted Garrison’s connection to the area, adding that he was "shaped" by his experiences, going for the summer and working there on the ranch. The family chose a small cemetery with a "Wyoming view." Reflecting on the effect of Garrison’s death on their family dynamics, she shared,

"Garrison's death has brought about a lot some healing of relationships, which has been good."

She emphasized that despite past issues, they succeeded in raising their children as siblings, noting that despite the "flaws and problems" among the adults, they were able to foster a strong sibling bond.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on TLC every Sunday at 10 PM ET.

