Fans speculate about the identity of the mystery houseguest in season 27 of Big Brother

Big Brother season 27 is set to premiere on July 10, 2025. CBS recently announced the cast list for the season, which includes the names of 16 houseguests. Consequently, it left fans wondering about the identity of the seventeeth contestant. On July 8, 2025, Big Brother's official Instagram account shared the silhouette of the mystery houseguest and captioned it with:

"So there's a 17th houseguest, and you've all given a few guesses. Wonder who's correct?"

The network recently revealed that the season would have a Hotel Mystère house theme, a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and a mystery houseguest. While speaking about the mystery cast member, host Julie Chen Moonves, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 3, 2025, said that not everyone would be happy with the secret houseguest.

"I never expected that person. And I was very excited because, in my opinion, getting that person is epic. And that person is also very polarizing," she added.

Since then, web sleuths have listed their guesses of who the cast member might be. Many have predicted that the person would be a returning contestant, someone known for their controversial and conflicting personality. Among the top fans' guesses are Rachel Reilly, Angela Murray, and Vanessa Rousso.

More on speculations surrounding the Big Brother season 27 mystery houseguest

Rachel Reilly

One of the names suggested by Big Brother fans was Rachel Reilly, winner of season 13, who recently appeared on The Traitors. The rumors about her participation began after her friend and Big Brother alum, Janelle Pierzina, shared a post on X on July 5, 2025, saying:

"Dude, I’ve called Rachel's phone 10 times to chat about our next BB Cruise, and it goes right to voicemail. Did she seriously not tell me that she’s going back into the Big Brother house?!??! That woman tells me everything!!"

Netizens immediately started debating the possibility of Rachel featuring as the seventeenth houseguest. A fan (@GeorgeMack90393) said, "I hope your not joking cause if you are then we are probably getting BB25 Cameron."

Meanwhile, another (@Jordan_Less01) wondered if Janelle was the houseguest herself, saying, "This tweet makes me think you are the houseguest and it’s actually Rachel tweeting this." However, others appreciated the idea of Rachel being the mystery star, hoping the rumor was true.

"OMG Please be true. She fits Julie cryptic message to a TEE," another fan wrote.

Angela Murray

Angela was a participant on season 26 of the CBS show, who quickly rose to fame after having an explosive "crazy eyes" breakdown in front of the houseguests.

Angela consistently remained under the spotlight due to her antics, from crying over a charcuterie board and imitating her co-star's walk to strategizing her way out of eliminations. After season 27 was announced, fans noticed that the alum had been silent on social media for over a week.

"angela’s last completed cameo was monday [June 30], is it possible she is in sequester and is the mystery houseguest?" one fan wrote.

Netizens began analyzing Angela's social media activity, with some noticing that she was active on July 4, and others claiming the star had posted something on her Instagram stories. However, some debated that her recent activity could be her family managing her social media.

However, nothing can be confirmed until Big Brother premieres on July 10.

Vanessa Rousso

Season 17's Las Vegas poker player, Vanessa Rousso, is another potential contender for the mystery houseguest, according to fans. A fan favorite contestant, Vanessa, who was responsible for most of her season's evictions, finished in third place, behind winner Steve Moses and runner-up Liz Nolan.

@BBFeedsFairy on July 7 shared a post on X, analyzing the clues and saying:

"I like the new theory that the mystery houseguest is Vanessa Rousso, let's run with that. BB posted 'secret 17' and their latest photo has a card under a hat.. Vanessa, poker player, #bb17 #bb27."

A user named @gallymeroreboot, responded under the post, saying, "I’d love that so much." Another X user, @missheartcore, wrote that they would "welcome her player style to troll this new era of cast members." Other netizens echoed a similar sentiment, stating that they would appreciate having her on the show.

Despite the rumors and suggestions, fans of Big Brother will have to wait until the season premiere to unmask the mystery houseguest. Until then, the claims surrounding the past players remain speculative.

Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 10, 2025, only on CBS.

