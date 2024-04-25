Farmhouse Fixer Season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Farmhouse Fixer season 3 premiered on April 23, 2024, on HGTV. Like the previous two seasons, Farmhouse Fixer season 3 features Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin as they embark on their journey to repair and renovate old homes and properties by putting to work their skills. The show exclusively airs on HGTV.

The trailer for the show begins with Jonathan's characteristic shoutout to his habit of taking risks. He remarks:

"Old homes are riddled with risk: risk of age, risk of crazy obstacles, risk of the unexpected, risk of blowing your budget. But without risk, there's no reward."

The trailer effectively sets the tone for the upcoming season of Farmhouse Fixer as Jonathan and Kristina appear determined to once again successfully buy, renovate, and flip a trio of old and dilapidated properties in New England.

Farmhouse Fixer season 3 trailer: Three takeaways and more details

1) The spirit of Farmhouse Fixer and Jonathan Knight

Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin (Image via Instagram/@jonatharknight)

The trailer extols the virtues of taking a risk and applauds anyone who believes in doing so. As Jonathan aptly puts it in the first half of the trailer, the biggest risk for him is not taking any risks at all. Indeed, throughout the process of buying old and crumbling pieces of property, Jonathan and Kristina, along with their team, take plenty of gambles.

Often, they are uncertain about being able to recover the costs incurred on account of renovating the houses. However, that isn't reason enough to stop them from doing what they love to do.

2) The plot of Farmhouse Fixer season 3

Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin (Image via Instagram/@jonathanrknight)

The trailer takes us on a short tour of all the important locations that will be featured in the latest season of the HGTV show. Viewers will have the opportunity to see renovation and restoration work done on an ancient house, built in the 1700s. This house also happens to be the oldest one to be featured on the show to date.

Jonathan and his team next return to a home that was connected to the Salem Witch Trials. They had previously worked on this home and will be seen returning for a second time after a broken pipe does much harm to their restoration.

The last property featured on the trailer was a lighthouse keeper's home located on an island so remote that all equipment and personnel have to access it by boats.

3) A sneak peek into Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp

The trailer also previews Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, a special series that will premiere this summer and follow Knight's adventure of purchasing and refurbishing a derelict cabin, along with his brother Jordan, husband Harley Rodriguez, and other family members.

In the trailer, viewers witnessed the brothers gingerly exploring the decrepit old cabin in the woods, pulling down wobbly walls and coping with unforeseen issues such as hazardous black mold. Tensions rise as Jonathan exclaims at the end of the trailer:

"I'm starting to think to myself, 'What have I done?'"

All the episodes of season 3 will air exclusively on HGTV and Max. For those who do not have access to cable television, the show can also be streamed using direct-to-tv platforms such as Sling and FuboTV.