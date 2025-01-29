“Felt So Helpless" – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma discusses losing $5.2 million house during L.A. fires

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John's $5.2 million Malibu residence burned down in Los Angeles' devastating fires this January. The 2,501 square foot home fell to the Pacific Palisades wildfire amid the region's most intense windstorms in a decade. Saint John was filming in Zambia when she learned about the destruction through X.

During her January 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Saint John described the moment as devastating.

"I was in Zambia and saw my house on Twitter and that's how I found out that it was gone. It was devastating, and I felt so helpless. There was nothing I could do. You can't send anybody to go get anything, so I just tried to make my way back as quickly as possible," she said.

As per The Daily Mail, the blaze has destroyed multiple high-profile properties and caused roughly 130,000 residents to evacuate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John reveals the moment she discovered her home burned down

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Saint John Bozoma's Malibu home was destroyed during a rapid fire spread this week. The residence, purchased in October 2021, fell to flames when Los Angeles faced severe wind conditions starting Tuesday. Emergency services classified this as the area's most severe wind occurrence in over ten years.

The Pacific Palisades fire moved swiftly through residential zones, with Saint John's property among numerous structures lost. The 2,501 square foot single-family home purchase involved real estate professionals Chris Cortazzo from Compass and Darlene K. Kelly from Core Real Estate Group.

Fire officials reported the combination of strong winds and dry conditions created optimal circumstances for the fire's rapid expansion. Multiple emergency response teams worked to contain the spread while managing widespread evacuations across affected neighborhoods.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star maintained the home as her primary residence with her 15-year-old daughter Lael, following her husband Peter Saint John's passing in 2013.

Saint John had transformed the space with additions, such as custom entry systems for close family members. The property's layout maximized ocean views through large windows and featured multiple entertainment spaces.

Saint John gained the property through her successful career trajectory, which included her role as Netflix's Global Chief Marketing Officer from 2020 to 2022.

She recently joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for season 14, which began airing in November 2024. The residential loss occurred as she filmed her first season with the show.

Impact of the Southern California Fire

The Pacific Palisades fire has affected numerous high-profile properties in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Paris Hilton lost her residence in the blaze. Some other celebrities who lost their homes include Jeff Bridges, Anthony Hopkins, Barbara Corcoran, John Goodman, James Woods, Miles Teller, Tina Knowles, and Anna Faris.

Reality television personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag saw their homes destroyed as well. Emergency services continue working with K-9 units to assess damage and search affected areas, while maintaining evacuation orders for 130,000 residents across the region.

At least 29 people have died from the Southern California fire so far.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered its first episode on November 19, 2024. Fans can watch the show online on the Bravo network.

