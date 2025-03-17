"Finally made her grand entrance" — Sister Wives star Madison Brush makes a major announcement about baby No. 4’s arrival

Madison Brush, daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, announced the birth of her fourth child. On March 16, 2025, she shared the news on Instagram, stating,

"Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!"

Madison and Caleb Brush welcomed a baby girl on March 14, 2025, joining their three children—Axel, Evie, and Josephine. Madison’s announcement comes as several Brown family members continue to distance themselves from Kody.

Madison Brush's baby No. 4

On March 15, Madison posted a photograph of Emilia resting in a bassinet, dressed in a plum-colored outfit with a matching hood. The newborn had a pink pacifier in her mouth. In the caption, Madison reflected on Emilia’s birth, stating,

"Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect."

Madison and Caleb had previously announced the pregnancy in September 2024. At the time, Madison shared an image of herself holding her baby bump with the caption,

"What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too! Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025."

Her mother, Janelle, reposted the announcement on her Instagram Stories and expressed excitement about the news.

Family dynamics and estrangement from Kody Brown

Emilia’s birth comes amid ongoing family tensions. Madison is among several of Kody Brown’s children who have distanced themselves from him. In a Sister Wives episode aired on September 22, 2024, Janelle stated,

"Kody really did kind of cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don’t know who he is. He’s not been out to visit. He doesn’t call."

Janelle further explained that Madison and Caleb do not maintain a strong relationship with Kody. However, Kody presented a different perspective, emphasizing that he did not intentionally end communication with Madison but instead believed that she was the one who distanced herself from him. He elaborated,

"Every time I talked to her, it was a fish for gossip and I got tired of it."

Janelle’s separation from Kody was officially confirmed in December 2022. Christine Brown had previously left the marriage in November 2021. Meri Brown and Kody publicly ended their marriage in January 2023. Following these separations, Kody remains married to Robyn Brown.

Reactions from the Sister Wives Family

Madison’s pregnancy announcement and Emilia’s birth were acknowledged by other family members. Janelle shared her excitement about the pregnancy through social media. Christine has continued to attend family events and has been seen spending time with Janelle and Madison.

Christine remains connected to Janelle’s side of the family, but her interactions with Kody and Robyn have decreased. Kody has not made any public statements regarding Emilia’s birth. His relationship with several of his children has been a topic of discussion on Sister Wives.

Multiple Sister Wives episodes have covered the changes in family dynamics following the separations. Robyn has also not made any public comments regarding Madison’s growing family.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC.

