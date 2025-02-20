"Finding the balance can be tough"- Summer House's Kyle opens up about navigating work and marriage with Amanda

Summer House star and Loverboy co-founder Kyle Cooke acknowledged the challenge of balancing work and marriage, during an interview with The Daily Dish on February 19, 2025. The couple underscored that finding a balance between work and marriage can be difficult, especially when both partners are involved in the same business. Kyle noted,

"I mean, even on a personal level, finding the balance is tough."

He and his wife, Amanda Batula, have worked together on their beverage brand for years, but they recently adjusted their professional dynamic to prioritize their marriage and personal interests.

Balancing marriage and business: Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s approach

Adjusting their work dynamic

Kyle and Amanda explained that managing a business together while maintaining a healthy marriage has proved to be challenging. As a result, they decided to take a step back from working closely on a daily basis. Kyle Cooke further explained,

"I think that being in a pressure cooker that is a start-up puts a strain on any relationship, let alone a marriage."

Amanda echoed Kyle’s thoughts, emphasizing that their strong personalities made it difficult to separate work from their personal lives. The Summer House star shared,

"We tried working together while being married, and we couldn't find that separation. It really spilled into our personal relationship."

Shifting responsibilities at Loverboy

Although Amanda remains involved with Loverboy, her role has undergone changes. Instead of focusing on daily operations she contributes to larger projects. Amanda described her current position saying,

"Now my involvement is like big-picture stuff. So I'm hands-on on any new flavors, any new product lines, packaging... So I'm really directing more."

The Summer House star further explained,

"I took a step back. So instead of working day-to-day, I think the balance is that we're both able to work on things that we're passionate about. And then come together and help each other when necessary."

On the other hand, Kyle continues to focus on the growth of Loverboy but has also been pursuing new opportunities outside of the business. This shift has allowed both of them to dedicate time to their interests while still contributing to the company’s success.

Exploring individual passions

Outside of Loverboy, Amanda has ventured into fashion with her swimwear line, and Kyle has pursued DJing. These new projects have helped them establish boundaries between work and their marriage. Kyle acknowledged Amanda’s need to follow her career aspirations, stating,

"Amanda had things that she wanted to pursue."

Amanda explained that her swimwear collection was inspired by a theme that developed naturally. The Summer House star stated,

"I sort of ended up having this food theme, unintentionally, so this first drop is sort of cherry-focused. It gives that all-American summer sort of feel with reds and whites."

Watch new episodes of Summer House each Wednesday at 9 PM ET and stream the most recent episodes on Peacock the following day after they premiere on Bravo.

