"Fixed in three days" - When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec opened up about overcoming divorce problems

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec experienced one of the lowest points in his life when he was dealing with the mental problems that came during his separation from his former wife Diane Plese.

In an interview with Meredith Vieira on The Meredith Vieira Show, uploaded on Robert's YouTube channel on May 22, 2015, the Shark Tank star opened up about overcoming these mental problems for which he asked his priest for help.

Through his priest friend, he began volunteering at a homeless shelter in Seattle. In just three days of helping others, he found the strength to help himself and was able to get back on his feet.

"I was fixed in three days because my time for self-pity is very small, but I stayed for over 2 weeks because I had a great time and I found an incredible ray of happiness," he shared.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares how helping others helped himself

During a 2015 interview, host Meredith Vieira brought up Robert Herjavec's recent divorce and asked how he coped with the pain of ending a 25-year marriage.

In response, the Shark Tank star shared that he used to think he was the strongest person he knew and felt like nothing would ever faze him. He had gone through many challenging times before and faced them ahead on, never feeling that he was "infallible or weak." However, his sheer power was caught by surprise when he was separated from his former wife Diane Plese.

Robert noted that he and Diane were going through a "challenging time" with the kids. He didn't get to see his kids for a while and it was really "hard" for him.

"Mental health isn't talked a lot about because it's perceived as a sign of weakness and I kind of hit rock bottom and I didn't know what to do," she added.

The Shark Tank investor added that one day he woke up at 2:00 am and found himself lost. He didn't know what he had to do so he called his priest friend and told him that he wanted to help another human being as he wasn't able to even help himself.

Robert's first idea was to go to Africa and help the Ebola patients. However, his priest friend advised him to work in a homeless shelter instead.

"I'm the kind of guy, and I hate to admit this, that if I saw a homeless person on the street, I wouldn't even notice them. I would step over them. Not to be mean or anything, but it just it wasn't part of my world," he added.

Robert's priest friend sent him to a homeless shelter in Seattle, where he got to work in the soup kitchen. After leading a hand in the soup kitchen the Shark Tank star was then assigned to search and rescue missions where he had to find and bring in the community people who couldn't come to the shelter

While within three days of helping others, he was able to help himself he stayed there for over 2 weeks and found an incredible ray of happiness.

"It is remarkable how people whom society thinks are at the very end have so much joy and so much love. I had a great time... I was so honest and I said to them, 'I'm not here to help anybody else. I'm just here for selfish reasons to help myself'. And through that experience It just changes you and it's remarkable," he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

