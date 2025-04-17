"Forget stocks for a second" - Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary comments on the importance of investing in physical fitness and longevity

At 70, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary continues to grow his business empire, crediting his success to a disciplined lifestyle and focus on health. In an April 15 Instagram post, he stressed the importance of physical fitness and urged followers to take care of their health along with work. He said staying fit is key to a longer, sharper, and more productive life.

In the caption of the post, the Shark Tank star further emphasized the importance of staying healthy, asking his fellow investors to "forget stocks for a second" and allot proper time to take care of themselves. He reminded them that their body was their "most valuable asset".

"Forget stocks for a second—your body is your most valuable asset. Eat right, drink less, exercise daily. I bike 12 miles a day in Miami and hit the weights. Stay sharp, stay strong," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary urges people to take care of their physical health

In his April 16 post, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary pointed out that while investors put money into countless ventures throughout their journey, they should also remember to invest in themselves.

Kevin O’Leary said that staying healthy is key to a long, successful career. He encouraged regular exercise, healthy eating, and avoiding drugs and smoking. Living in Miami, he rides his bike 12 miles daily, lifts weights, and stretches. He spends about 1.5 hours a day on fitness and recommends others do the same.

"Do not overeat and really watch what you eat because that's an easy fix. It's an easy hack if you want to call it that. You feel great and you're helping your body, which is what you need. If you want to stay sharp, you need a sound body. Think about that," he concluded.

In another Instagram post from January 28, Kevin emphasized the importance of physical health and appearance, suggesting that people should start worrying about it in their 20s.

The Shark Tank star asked his followers to think about whether they were taking care of themselves, getting enough sleep, and staying out of the sun. While he admitted that people can't just avoid the sun as it is important for vitamin D, he suggested at least wearing sunscreen.

"Your appearance, how you look, and how other people see you. You should start worrying about your appearance when you're in your early 20s. Did you get enough sleep? Did you stay out of the sun?" he said in the post.

The Shark Tank star continued:

"I'm not saying you shouldn't get vitamin D, but if you're going to get baked in the sun, put on some sunscreen. Think about your skin, what's it gonna look like when you're 50 and 60 years old".

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

