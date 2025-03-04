"Girls stick together" — The Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini asks Alanna Lynise to join her team

The Voice season 27 episode 5, titled The Blind Auditions Part 5, aired on NBC on March 3. The episode featured the final blind auditions as coaches Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend completed their team before heading into The Battles.

One of the standout performances came from Alanna Lynise, who impressed the coaches with her rendition of Julia Michaels' Issues. As soon as she completed her performance, Levine, Bublé, and Ballerini eagerly pitched why the singer should join their team.

With only one spot left, Ballerini told Lynise she was trusting her "gut" by asking her to be her final team member.

"I would love for you to be my last button push of my first season. Girls stick together, and I love you. Please be on my team," The Voice coach told Lynise.

The Voice season 27 coaches pitch why they want Alanna Lynise to be on their teams

The Voice season 27's one of the last blind audition performers, Alanna Lynise, was a 21-year-old singer from Toledo, Ohio. She took the stage by storm, impressing all four coaches with her rendition of Julia Michaels' Issues.

Just seconds into her performance, Levine and Bublé pressed their buttons, hoping to get the singer on their teams. Kelsea Ballerini soon followed, sparking a three-way battle for Lynise.

Before the coaches could make their pitches, John Legend shared that he wasn't able to press his button for her because his team was already full. However, he praised Lynise's intonation and confidence, expressing excitement for her future.

Levine commended her song choice, noting how it was one of the tricky songs that had a "lot going on" but was also a bit "subdued." He praised the singer for the way she pulled off the song.

"You have that distinct quality that makes a voice memorable and man, that's all I care about. You're the kind of voice I want on my team. You're one of my favorites in this competition," the Voice coach added.

Ballerini, who had only one spot left, revealed that she trusted her gut when deciding to press the button for the singer. She added that she intentionally pressed it last, attempting to use "reverse psychology" on Levine—a tactic he often employs to land the best contestants.

The Voice season 27 coach encouraged the 21-year-old singer to join her team, expressing that she wanted her to be the "last button" of her first season. She also emphasized the importance of girls supporting each other.

When it was Bublé's turn to pitch, he explained to Lynise why the other coaches weren’t the right fit for her—and why he was. He added that he wanted to help her get better and be by her side "every step of the way" so that they could win the show together.

"Can I say one more thing? They have all won Grammys. I am still in the stage of my career where I'm closer to being a new artist. They're so far beyond me. I still have a lot to prove to myself, to my genre, to music in general. But I think that's what might make me great for you. I see you being at this stage in your life and career right now and that moment, I relate to that," Ballerini added.

Ultimately, Lynise was moved by Ballerini's pitch and chose to join her team.

The Voice season 27 episodes air every Monday on NBC.

