A clip from Gold Rush season 15 episode 1 was posted on Discovery Australia's official YouTube channel on July 27, 2025. In the two-part clip, the first part documented Tony Beets venturing into the Klondike mining field and returning with gold worth over $750,000.Tony wanted thick ice on the field he wanted to scour, because he believed that the ground under would remain unfrozen because of the ice on top. So he flooded the ground months back and let it freeze. His plan worked because when he dug up the two-foot-thick ice, the ground under was favorable for sluicing. After a week of sluicing, he sat down with his family to weigh how much he dug. He found out that he had taken out over 312 ounces of gold that week, which was way over his target and had broken his record. How did Gold Rush star Tony Beets break the record for mining the most gold in the first week of the season? The Gold Rush clip showed that the bet Parker Schnabel took on a long strip of land in the Klondike mining field didn't pay off. That was because his team was able to extract only 5.6 ounces of gold, worth $14,000 in the first week. He deemed it the &quot;worst cleanup ever,&quot; because to meet his targets for the season, he needed to mine at least 430 ounces of the precious metal every week. The clip then saw Tony Beets taking over. Known as the &quot;King of the Klondike&quot;, Tony had no choice but to do great this season because he incurred debt in the last season.&quot;No company can run and not make money for a couple of years. Last year was kind of a debt,&quot; said Tony. He stated that he didn't sluice much the year before, so he wanted to pick up the pace this season and start sluicing as much as he could. He also revealed that his goal for the season was 5000 ounces. The scene flashed back to the last season, when he encountered problems with organizing his search for gold. He also got into several disagreements with his family while they helped him out. The Gold Rush star said that hitting his goal this season was important to keep his family together as well. He then started driving his truck across the mining field and stated that he needed to open up new ground to find the gold. He revealed that he flooded this area in Klondike called the Comeback Cut because he thought that would make sluicing easier. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the end of his adventure, he went back home to see how much gold he was able to extract. His daughter Monica jokingly asked for credit for cleaning all the gold. The narrator then revealed that Tony had scoured the Indian River for a week and the shaker deck for two days to find what he had found. Monica then poured the freshly mined gold into the weighing scale, and the weight came out to be 312 ounces. The Gold Rush narrator explained that the gold prices had been at an all-time high at $2500 per ounce, so the gold that Tony took out was worth over $750,000. He also said that he had broken the record for the most gold in the first week of the season. &quot;This is the biggest cleanup we ever had in April,&quot; his wife said. Tony was satisfied with what he found and told his wife that he was ready to see how far he went with his goal of 5000 ounces. For more updates on Gold Rush star Tony Beets, fans can follow his official Instagram, @tonybeets.