Gold Rush: White Water season 9 episode 5 recap: Lack of gold leads to tension between Dustin and his crew

While Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel, and the Beets family are taking a break from finding gold in the Yukon, Gold Rush: White Water is here with a new episode to fulfill the fans' needs. The latest season kicked off on April 25, 2025, on Discovery+ after last season, Dustin Hurt’s crew hit a 6-ounce, $70,000 nugget.

The longtime miner is back with his trusted team, taking big risks that could either make them rich or ruin their careers. Led by Dustin Hurt, the crew includes Carlos Minor, James Hamm, brothers Wes and Paul Richardson, and Danielle Miller. In the season premiere, they head deep into the remote Alaskan wilderness.

In the latest episode of Gold Rush: White Water, the crew struggles to find enough gold, causing tension. As a result, Dustin is forced to take drastic action and call in help from a controversial source.

What happened in Gold Rush: White Water season 9 episode 5?

The episode kicked off with the Gold Rush: White Water fans being notified that Dustin suffered an injury, forcing him to retire his wetsuit. Since he couldn't dive himself in the Nugget Creek, Dustin had pushed his crew to limit with five-hour dives being the norm. In a heated conversation that led up to it, crew member Carlos confronted Dustin on the same.

Earlier, after a four-hour dive, Carlos decided to come up, and Dustin confronted him in front of the whole crew. Carlos replied by claiming that Dustin had been acting like a different person and a "pr*ck".

"I'm telling you for me ma, man, and I'm being truthful with you, you're a world-class pr*ck dude, A world-class pr*ck," stated Carlos.

On the other hand, Dustin shared his perspective in a confessional. He mentioned that all his savings from previous digs is going on line in this one which was making him act this way. The Gold Rush: White Water star Dustin told Carlos that he was free to leave if he wasn't enjoying working with him. The two cast members ultimately decided to squash the beef between them and move on.

Crew member Paul noted that the tension amongst the crew stemmed from the fact that they had only been able to sluice just a single nugget the whole season. If they couldn't turn a profit during this season of Gold Rush: White Water, Dustin would be forced to sell Nugget Creek. As Dustin orders the crew to reach bedrock, another setback takes them back.

The crew was digging around 10 feet when their pump malfunctioned and stopped pumping hot water. This was a problem for the dive crew, who had to endure almost freezing temperatures without it. Although Dustin was able to solve the pump problem, he could see that the crew was overworked and decided to call his girlfriend, Danielle, for help.

"We'll see how it goes over with he guys. I don't know how I'm gonna be received for this," stated Dustin.

Dustin was unsure of how the crew members would take the news. Lo and behold, the crew expressed their distaste for the decision. Paul felt strongly about the decision, as five seasons ago, he invited his girlfriend to work with the crew. At the time, Dustin banned any spouses or partners, as, according to him, it would distract the crew.

The episode concluded with the crew diving 15 feet deeper but still coming up empty-handed.

