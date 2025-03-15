In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 10, RuPaul Charles assigned Jewels Sparkles the responsibility of determining the challenge's run-of-show. However, Arrietty believed that Jewels intentionally sabotaged her performance by placing her in a less-than-ideal spot in the lineup.

As revenge, Arrietty stole Jewels' jokes and performed them before she could hit the stage for the Villain Roast challenge.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 8, Arrietty reflected on the incident and shared why she stole Jewels' jokes.

Arrietty recalled that during the episode she heard Jewels rehearsing her jokes out loud and cackling around them. She was still frustrated about her castmate's chosen lineup for the upcoming challenge, and decided to take Jewels' jokes and perform them before her, noting that she was "gunning" to get back at her..

"We had to rehearse. I heard her say them out loud, and she was cackling about them. I was like, you know what, this bitch already pissed me off, I’m already not feeling good, let’s have some fun. I love balance in my life. If someone gets me, I have to get them back. I’m gunning to get them back," she said.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Arrietty reflects on her elimination and current relationship with Jewels

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, RuPaul's Drag Race star Arrietty reflected on her elimination and the drama that took place around the challenges of the episode.

The interviewer then noted that Arrietty appeared visibly upset when she learned that Jewels had placed herself directly after her in the challenge lineup. Referring to that moment, they asked Arrietty why it had affected her so deeply.

Arrietty revealed that the moment she found out that they were to participate in the roast, she immediately rushed to Jewels. She confided in her castmate that she was worried about the challenge and was feeling "down" about it.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star added that she told Jewels about her insecurities and trusted her with that. However, she was upset when she found out that Jewels decided to place the funniest girl before her, so that her performance would look bad. Moreover, she felt that Jewels placing herself after her seemed like a tactic to make her performance look better.

"Her taking advantage of her friend while they’re down pissed me the f--- off! You want to play dirty like that? I get it, it’s a game. I wouldn’t do my friends like that. We just met, so she didn’t have that many ties with me. I get both sides, but also, I like my side better," she continued.

When asked if the incident caused permanent damage to her friendship with Jewels, Arrietty replied that it didn't, adding that they were "chill." However, she added that they were "definitely not as close as it seemed to be on TV."

Arrietty further shared that she gets over things quite quickly, and seeing that everything happened on a competition show, she didn't have any bad blood with her RuPaul's Drag Race co-star.

"I guess I just got my feelings hurt from a quote-unquote friend in the competition. That was all. I felt backstabbed by someone I was kiki’ing with. It’s strategic, but on the short end of the stick; it felt like a slap to the face," she added.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star continued:

"It’s not the same thing as me and Lana Ja’Rae, when we placed each other first — we didn’t put anyone else down. We were still being strategic, but with Jewels, she put her friend on the bottom so she could prosper and look better."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episodes are released every Friday on MTV.

