"Has an unbelievable advantage"— Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul comments on the inclusion of Carrie Underwood

Paula Abdul served as the only female judge on American Idol alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 to 2009. Now, with Carrie Underwood joining the panel in season 23, Abdul had nothing but praise for the former winner turned judge.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, published on May 4, Paula Abdul praised the new female judge, noting that Carrie Underwood has an "unbelievable advantage" over the others, thanks to her humble beginnings as a former contestant on the show.

The 62-year-old singer further praised Carrie's journey as a contestant and the things she has since achieved in her career.

"Carrie has an unbelievable advantage, having come from her humble beginning of being on the show. She was such a magnificent artist, as a contestant, and she's gone on to have the most stellar career. She comes back, and she's giving back as well. She's doing a great job," Paula said.

Carrie Underwood was a contestant on season 4 of American Idol. She went on to win the season and had a successful career in the music industry, receiving 16 Grammy nominations, of which she won eight.

American Idol star Carrie Underwood comments on her return and being a judge

It has been a complete circle moment for Carrie Underwood, going from being a contestant on season 4 to appearing as a judge 20 years later on season 23. In an April interview with Billboard, Carrie reflected on her 20-year journey and recounted her feelings about being a judge on the show she once competed in.

After sharing that she was "just so happy" to return to the show, she pointed out the difficulty and pressure that came with her new role. She noted that it was difficult for her to eliminate the contestant and choose who they wanted to advance.

While she admitted American Idol is a TV show, she pointed out how people's lives and dreams are involved throughout the season.

"It’s definitely different, but it’s difficult. I mean, when we’re discussing contestants, “Are they going to make the top 24?” It’s a show, but it’s people’s lives and I’m like, “I was on these [contestant] boards 20 years ago and they were moving my picture around trying to see what board I was going to fit into,” so I take it really seriously," the American Idol judge said.

After being announced as a judge for American Idol season 23, Carrie Underwood shared in an August 23, 2024, interview with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard that she aimed to strike the perfect balance between offering encouragement and providing constructive feedback to the contestants.

The eight-time Grammy winner said that she likes to think of herself as a versatile and hopeful person, so when she listens to people come in and audition, she can have any lens she needs to put on to help the contestant.

The American Idol season 23 judge further noted that the judges become part of the contestants' journey and their story, so it is important for them to be honest and lead them in the right direction, adding that she would do the same.

“I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind. And I think that’s the whole point, ’cause people are coming in and, you know, it’s dreams. And you’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on. So I think it’s important to be honest, but I think it’s also very important to be kind, so hopefully, I can marry all of those together and be a good judge,” she said.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

