“Having a nice fun summer”— Gold Rush star Brennan Ruault shares why he left Parker

Gold Rush season 15 aired exclusively on Discovery Plus on November 8, 2024. In this reality TV series, six cast members travel to Porcupine Creek, Alaska, to mine for gold, despite having limited experience in the field. Over the years, the show has introduced several cast members, including Brennan Ruault.

Brennan Ruault was part of Parker Schnabel's crew but left the show during season 12 for a new opportunity. Brennan and Parker got into an argument, which was one of the reasons why he chose to leave. In an interview with Distractify on October 2, 2021, Brennan elaborated on his decision, mentioning going back to "having a nice fun summer." He stated:

“This year, I just want to run some big gear, move some dirt, and, you know, go back to having a nice fun summer like it used to be, and kill it and hopefully find a sh*t ton of gold.”

Trending

According to Discovery Plus, the show's synopsis states:

"Record-breaking gold prices put $40 Million at stake for Rick, Tony, and Parker."

Brennan Ruault reflects on his journey on Gold Rush

The Gold Rush star Brennan Ruault joined Parker Schnabel's crew mining in Yukon, Canada, back in season 6. However, by season 12, Brennan decided to leave and join Rick Ness' crew. During an interview with Distractify on October 2, 2021, Brennan shared that it became "tough and draining." He further explained the reason behind his exit:

"You know, Parker and I just seemed to, for some reason, start butting heads a little bit more in the last few years, and it’s just made it quite tough and draining at the end of the day."

Later, Rick Ness left the Gold Rush during season 13 due to his seasonal affective disorder. However, Brennan explained that his decision to join Ness' crew was primarily to start fresh. He said:

“Here I am, I’m on my way back up here to the Yukon. I just knew it was time for a change. Whole new crew, whole new blood, and a whole new way of mining, you know?”

The Gold Rush cast member admitted to being involved in drama with Parker, as the two no longer saw eye to eye. Brennan stated that it was "draining and stressful" for him to work alongside Parker due to their arising differences. As viewers already know, the tensions increased between Parker and Brennon. He further elaborated:

"Last year, it was pretty brutal, and Parker and I seemed to not see eye to eye anymore. It’s very draining and stressful when you’re angry half the time. Like, that’s no way to work, you know?”

According to Brennan's official Discovery bio, he is a logger from British Columbia. Brennan's hobbies include "working out, hunting, fishing, and riding motorbikes or snowmobiles." He once got caught in "an avalanche" while riding a snowmobile, it is described as:

"This passion nearly landed him in serious trouble when he was caught up in an avalanche while riding his snowmobile. amazingly Brennan was able to crawl to the surface and ended up with just his legs buried. Predominantly working with excavators, Brennan has gold fever and finds the most rewarding part of the job to be the gold weighs. It makes him feel like all the hard work is worth it."

Stream Gold Rush exclusively on Discovery Plus. Fans can follow Brennan Ruault on Instagram (@goldrushbrennan).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback