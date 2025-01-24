"He just started rambling" — Southern Hospitality star Michols reveals Will’s comments about Emmy

Southern Hospitality season 3 aired its fourth episode on January 23, 2025, on Bravo. In this episode, Emmy Sharrett found herself at the center of a conversation with her friend Michols Peña, who expressed concerns about her relationship with Will Kulp. Michols revealed the comments that Will had made about Emmy during a drunken night, saying:

“He just started rambling… She’s anorexic. She works out 24-7. She’s only worried about herself and her body.”

Emmy defended her partner, attributing his remarks to stress. Elsewhere in this episode of Southern Hospitality, TJ Dinch and Joe Bradley addressed their unresolved tensions in a personal discussion.

Southern Hospitality: Michols and Emmy’s conversation

A significant part of episode 4 of Southern Hospitality season 3 revolved around Michols Peña confronting Emmy Sharrett about her relationship with Will Kulp. Michols began the conversation, saying:

“I don’t want to hurt your feelings. I’m just trying to figure out and make sure that you’re okay.”

He expressed concerns about Emmy’s well-being, recounting his initial negative interaction with Will. Michols claimed that Will, during a night out, vented about Emmy, making remarks about her appearance and priorities.

“He’s like, ‘I’m so miserable. I feel like I’m in a completely different place than Emmy is. She’s anorexic,” Michols claimed.

In response, Emmy defended Will, explaining that he had already confessed and apologized for his behavior. She attributed his comments to stress from law school and assured Michols that they had resolved the issue. “Will told me everything,” Emmy said, adding:

“I give him the grace because I know he was just deflecting his own sadness with the stress that he was under.”

Emmy maintained that their relationship was healthy and insisted she would address any toxic behavior if it arose. Michols, however, felt hurt that Emmy seemed unwilling to fully acknowledge his concerns. In his confessional, he noted:

“It’s hurtful for my best friend to not listen to me or make me feel heard.”

Despite the tension, the conversation ended with Emmy expressing gratitude for Michols’ friendship and assuring him that she valued his perspective.

What else happened in the Southern Hospitality episode?

The fourth episode of Southern Hospitality also delved into the strained relationship between TJ Dinch and Joe Bradley. The two met at a bar to address their long-standing issues, which stemmed from an incident three years earlier. Joe recalled how he felt betrayed when TJ shared sensitive information he had confided.

“You were like one of my first friends in Charleston,” Joe said.

He added that friends like TJ "don't come around a lot. The fallout began when Joe confided in TJ about waking up in a mutual acquaintance’s apartment, only for TJ to disclose the details to others. An angry Joe sent a series of messages to TJ, calling him a “rat” and declaring their friendship over. TJ admitted his mistake, saying:

“I take full accountability. You told me something in confidence that I shared, and I should never have done that.”

However, Joe pointed out that TJ’s decision to block him for five months worsened the situation. The latter explained that the move was intentional, as he wanted Joe to feel the loss of their friendship.

The conversation in Southern Hospitality also touched upon other issues, including a past incident where Joe, while drunk, allegedly touched TJ inappropriately. TJ said that he struggled with the situation and defended his decision to talk about it, saying:

“Why am I not allowed to talk about something that I went through?”

The conversation ended with Joe offering a hug, though TJ expressed a need to continue addressing their history. Meanwhile, Emmy faced further challenges as the Southern Hospitality cast gathered at a lake house. The group confronted Emmy about Will’s behavior, with Maddi Reese and Bradley Carter recalling his comments on Emmy.

Emmy got emotional, accusing her friends of attacking her relationship without giving Will a chance to defend himself.

“I don’t feel comfortable having a conversation about Will when he’s not here to speak for himself,” Emmy said before storming off.

She later called Will in tears, recounting her friends’ accusations. Will dismissed the claims as false, advising Emmy not to engage further. Despite efforts by Maddi and Bradley to console her, Emmy expressed frustration and disappointment in her friends.

“I am livid. These are my good friends. You don’t do this to people you care about,” she said in her confessional.

Back at her house, Emmy and Will reflected on the incident. Will described the situation as “some of the worst betrayal" one can have "from a friend.” Emmy, on the other hand, said that she no longer trusted anyone, calling her friends’ actions “pathetic” and “disgusting.”

Southern Hospitality airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

