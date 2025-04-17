"He risks losing a majority"— Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary claims Trump needs to move fast on China talks before the midterms

Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary addressed the urgency of resolving ongoing tariff negotiations in a CNN interview clip shared on April 17, 2025, on his Instagram. When asked about Jerome Powell’s warning of higher inflation and slower growth, O’Leary emphasized that the length of the negotiations remains uncertain.

The Shark Tank investor explained that if the process drags on, it could create economic and political complications ahead of the elections. He underlined that the administration must act quickly before the 18-month window closes.

“Trump can’t have this on his back at the midterms. He risks losing a majority,” O’Leary said.

Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary urges swift China deal to protect Trump's midterm standing

Trade negotiation timeline and political pressure

Kevin O’Leary underscored that time is a critical factor. He explained that being "pragmatic" is essential, as the midterms are less than 18 months away, noting that the administration is working under significant pressure.

“He’s got to resolve this quickly, and that’s why they’re going at breakneck speed,” he added.

According to O’Leary, the scale of the current trade engagement is unprecedented, as no previous administration has attempted to negotiate with over 60 countries at once, a process he referred to as handling a "basket" of international deals simultaneously.

Despite this broad international scope, he made it clear that the US government is attempting to tackle all fronts simultaneously. O’Leary believes the effort to reach agreements on multiple fronts is driven by political urgency.

“We don’t know how long this tariff negotiation is going to go on for. He would be right if this lasted years. I doubt it’s going to happen that way,” he said, referring to Powell’s forecast.

The Shark Tank investor clarified that while long-term delays are possible, he does not expect that timeline to materialize due to the approaching elections.

China as the central focus

O’Leary identified China as the primary concern in the ongoing negotiations. He described it as the "behemoth" in the global trade landscape, highlighting that among all the countries involved, China holds the most significant role in terms of trade volume and impact on the US economy.

“So much of what’s made in China goes to the United States,” O’Leary stated.

He acknowledged the involvement of other countries, mentioning places like Taiwan, but indicated that those discussions are secondary. He emphasized that China is "the one to focus on," highlighting it as the top priority in the broader trade agenda.

The impact of this particular agreement, according to O’Leary, will carry the most weight in shaping both economic outcomes and public perception.

Broader economic implications

In response to Powell’s remarks about a possible stagflation scenario, the Shark Tank investor stated,

“He doesn’t know that yet because like everybody else, he doesn’t know how long this tariff— let’s call it negotiation— is going to go on for.”

O’Leary clarified that such projections depend heavily on the duration and outcome of the current discussions. If the negotiations end quickly, O’Leary implied, economic conditions may differ from the forecasted risks. He added that some parts of the multi-country negotiations may be resolved with minor adjustments.

“It’s going to get resolved, probably equivalent tariffs or no tariffs at all,” he said.

The Shark Tank investor suggested that several trade partners may reach simpler agreements compared to the complexity of the US–China dynamic.

