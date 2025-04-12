"He's going to run into trouble" - Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary calls out Mark Carney's administration for using distractions

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is never one to hold back when it comes to politics. Recently, he criticized Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada, warning that their administration could face serious consequences in the upcoming federal election on April 28.

In an April 11 Instagram post, O’Leary highlighted the Liberal Party of Canada's performance in office, pointing out that the country's GDP has grown by only 1.4% over the past decade under their leadership.

The Shark Tank star also accused Carney of trying to distract Canadians by shifting their focus toward the perceived threat of a US President Donald Trump administration.

However, O’Leary believes that people are beginning to see that Trump no longer poses a threat to Canada, which could lead them to scrutinize Carney's leadership more closely—potentially spelling trouble for him in the upcoming election.

"my sense is that's happening right now and now he's gonna run into trouble because people are gonna start saying "Well the Trump thing is getting resolved but what about you and your party and what about your track record and all the same people that buried the country are still in their positions in cabinet. Why do we want more of that?"" he said.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary comments on Mark Carney's administration

Mark Carney recently succeeded Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and was elected the new Prime Minister of Canada. Soon after his appointment, Carney called for a snap election, and it is scheduled for April 28, 2025.

In the 2025 Canadian federal elections, the people of Canada would vote to elect 343 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons.

The party with the most seats would form the government in the country, and its leader would be appointed the new Prime Minister of Canada.

Carney's Liberal Party of Canada is currently leading in the polls against Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary recently commented on Carney and his party's administration in an April 11 Instagram post.

In a brief video clip, O'Leary argued that Carney was using the distraction of Trump’s attacks on Canada, including claims that the country might become the 51st state, to divert attention from other issues.

The self-proclaimed Mr. Wonderful added that the dynamic started with a "very toxic relationship" with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is now out of the party.

"Carney's been successful saying don't look at the track record of my party which bankrupted 25% of you Canadians and wiped out GDP growth. Canada only grew 1.4% in a decade. It's the most disastrous period in Canadian history and that was all at the feet of the Liberals. He's massively said, "Look, forget about that. Let me distract you to Trump. Trump is only looking at Canada," the Shark Tank star added.

O'Leary accused Carney of diverting Canadians' attention from the Liberal Party of Canada's poor GDP growth record by focusing all the spotlight on Trump's potential threat to the country.

He argued that this was a deliberate distraction to shift the public's focus away from domestic economic issues.

The Shark Tank star pointed out that Trump has now shifted his focus from Canada and is now looking at 60 other countries.

He believes that this has all of a sudden put Carney on the back bench, and he won't be able to use that excuse or distraction anymore.

"I think it's going to show up in the polls that people will start looking at his track record and that may hurt him in the election. We'll wait and see," he continued.

O'Leary thinks that the situation has turned around for Carney, and people would start questioning his party's past work before casting their votes for them.

