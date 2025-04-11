"Helped me get through that" — Dance Moms' Kendall Vertes shares honest take on co-stars' support in the 'vicious environment' of the show

Kendall Vertes credited the support of her fellow Dance Moms castmates for helping her cope with the challenges she faced during her time on the show. She appeared on the Lifetime series from 2012 to 2017. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, published on April 10, 2025, Vertes stated:

Ad

"Having such a good community of support while being in such a vicious environment is honestly what helped me get through that."

She specifically referred to the connections she built with Chloe Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Brynn Rumfallo, and Kalani Hilliker. These relationships, according to Vertes, played a crucial role during filming.

Kendall Vertes reflects on cast support during Dance Moms filming

Support system within the cast

Ad

Trending

Ad

Elsewhere in the interview, Kendall Vertes described how the shared experience of the show created a close bond between the girls. The Dance Moms star explained:

"We were literally best friends, and we ate together, slept together, breathed together and danced together. We did everything together."

She noted that this dynamic allowed them to rely on each other as they navigated the demanding filming environment. Emphasizing the importance of the group during travel and competitions, she said:

Ad

"My favorite memories were just traveling with the girls every weekend to a new place, a new environment, a new destination, and just having each other."

Vertes stressed that the routine of traveling and performing, combined with the pressure of competition and filming, created an intense atmosphere. She acknowledged that having peers who understood those challenges provided stability during that time.

Lasting impact of a significant performance

Ad

Ad

Vertes recalled one performance that stood out due to its emotional and social relevance—the "Suicide Hotline" routine featured in Dance Moms season 6 episode 29. The dance was performed twice, once for the judges and once for camera coverage. In an interview with PEOPLE, Vertes shared:

"When we stepped out on that stage for the first time to do that dance, when we came off, all of us had tears in our eyes just because of how emotional and how important this topic was to us."

Ad

Following the airing of the episode, the group received feedback from individuals involved in suicide prevention. Vertes recounted:

"A week later, the person who came in to talk to us about their suicide hotline in California actually reached out to us. They said that once the episode aired, their phones were off the hook."

She noted that the experience made her reflect on how dance could connect to broader issues beyond entertainment.

Ad

Where relationships stand today

Ad

Although the cast has since gone their separate paths, Vertes said she continues to maintain contact with many of her former Dance Moms co-stars. She added that both she and JoJo Siwa are participating in Kalani’s upcoming wedding, explaining:

"I love Kalani. She's always been my best friend. We literally clicked the moment we met."

She shared that she still sees Brooke and Paige during visits to Pittsburgh, as they are "also in Pittsburgh," and mentioned that when she returns home, they "usually like to get dinner or just hang out." Vertes also mentioned efforts to reconnect with Chloe Lukasiak in New York and her regular communication with Brynn Rumfallo. Despite their varied lifestyles and locations, Vertes emphasized:

Ad

"When it works out, it works out, and we always try to meet up with each other."

Dance Moms is available for streaming on platforms like Disney Plus, Peacock, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More