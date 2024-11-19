"Hit this target" - Rhythm + Flow: Brazil star RT Mallone shares his vision

RT Mallone, a rising star in Brazil’s rap scene, has reached the finals of Rhythm + Flow: Brazil, Netflix’s first Brazilian musical reality show.

Competing for the grand prize of R$500,000 and a spot on Sintonia Season 5, Mallone is determined to make his mark. Reflecting on his journey, he declared,

“If we're creating a new scene, then I did it with a lot of class. I needed an arrow, and this is the arrow I was waiting for. And I'm ready to hit this target.”

Trending

The show’s finale (Episode 6), which highlights the culmination of months of intense competition, will feature the final performances of the top contestants. Rhythm + Flow: Brazil, modeled after its U.S. counterpart, celebrates the artistic evolution of its participants. It emphasizes storytelling through music, providing a platform for artists like RT Mallone to showcase their craft.

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil: RT Mallone's reflection before the finale

Ahead of the finals, RT Mallone opened up about the physical and emotional toll of the competition. In a heartfelt moment, he shared,

“It was very hard to reach the final. It’s not like I’m here not caring about anything. It’s something I really think about. And all these things I had to overcome to be on stage in the final. It wasn’t easy.”

Mallone revealed that the demanding rehearsals and the pressure to meet his own high standards took a toll on his mental health. He admitted,

“I feel split in two. Sometimes there’s this tightness in my chest, this emptiness. I can’t see color. I feel stressed."

Despite these challenges, he expressed gratitude for the journey, looking forward to sharing his experiences with loved ones.

RT Mallone's journey

RT Mallone’s path to the finale of Rhythm + Flow: Brazil has been marked by personal and creative challenges. He started his career in 2012 by the medium of freestyle rap battles, where he honed his skills and discovered his authentic voice. Throughout the competition, Mallone demonstrated versatility, impressing the judges with his lyrical depth and stage presence.

In a pivotal moment during the competition, Djonga praised Mallone’s performance, stating,

“Your sound was impressive on both of your ideas and the construction of your rhymes.”

Despite facing challenges, such as the battle rap round that pushed him outside his comfort zone, Mallone consistently delivered standout performances. Reflecting on that stage, he admitted,

“The battle was a challenge for me. Maybe the one challenge that made me feel the most tense.”

RT mentioned how his creative rhyme schemes and vocal performances were up to the mark,

“I surprised the judges a bit there, because I sang very well. Although simple, my rhymes were creative,”

Who is RT Mallone from Rhythm + Flow: Brazil?

Hailing from Belo Horizonte, RT Mallone, whose real name is Vitor, has been a prominent figure in Brazil’s rap scene since 2012. With roots in church music, where his mother is a pastor, Mallone brings a unique blend of authenticity and versatility to his work.

Now signed to São Paulo’s Artefato Produções, he has collaborated with well-known artists like Bivolt and Santi and participated in notable projects such as Nego E’s Oceano. His track record includes three albums, with one of his songs surpassing a million streams. Known for seamlessly blending traditional boom-bap beats with modern sounds, Mallone’s music resonates with fans across genres.

He’s also a member of collectives such as Krynzoo and WAV, showcasing his collaborative spirit and dedication to advancing Brazil’s hip-hop scene. His journey from freestyle battles to Rhythm + Flow: Brazil reflects his unwavering commitment to his craft.

What’s next for RT Mallone?

With his eyes set on the grand prize of Rhythm + Flow: Brazil, RT Mallone remains focused on his ultimate goal: redefining Brazil’s rap scene. His vision and talent have brought him to the brink of stardom, and fans can watch his final performance on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback