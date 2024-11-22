House of Villains season 2 episode 8 recap: Victoria gets banished from the house meanwhile Teresa rethinks her strategy

House of Villains season 2 cast members returned for a reality TV show to unleash their inner villains. These ten "most iconic and infamous villains" came together in a house to complete a series of challenges and follow their strategies to win the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

Throughout the series, contestants compete to win the final grand prize of $200,000 while navigating the house politics. In the newly released November 21, 2024, episode, the supervillain for this week, Kandy, revealed that Victoria was to be sent home. This decision was made after the majority voted out Victoria instead of Larsa. The third nominee, Safaree, won the redemption challenge and saved himself from elimination.

With Larsa and Victoria up for banishment, Teresa questioned who to side with. House of Villains season 2 episode 8 titled Unfunny Business was released exclusively on E! on Thursday, November 21, 2204. The episode synopsis read:

"The return of the comedy club Redemption Challenge leaves a lot of villains quiet; Victoria continues fighting with another villain; Teresa makes a big decision; a surprise at the end of banishment sends not one but two villains packing."

What happened on House of Villains season 2 episode 8?

After becoming the Super Villain on House of Villains season 2, Kandy decided to nominate three potential candidates for a possible banishment. Now, in episode 8, it was revealed which one of them would be sent home. The three nominees, Victoria, Safaree, and Larsa, competed in the redemption challenge to save themselves from elimination.

For this challenge, the nominees wrote funny captions under still images from this season. Safaree ended up winning this challenge and hence saved himself from banishment. This meant that Victoria and Larsa were the only two villains not safe in the house yet.

Upon seeing this situation, Teresa was confused about who to vote out as she had established a friendship with Victoria. Meanwhile, Larsa is a Real Housewife, and Teresa wanted to maintain her loyalty to her Bravo bestie.

The House of Villains season 2 cast member decided that she would do what she likes in the game and become a real villain. She claimed that she would no longer be “Mother Teresa” anymore. Before it was revealed who was to be sent home, both Victoria and Larsa asked Teresa to have their backs.

Teresa was quick to question Larsa's motives, as The Real Housewives of Miami star had encouraged Teresa's banishment in the previous episodes. Larsa reassured Teresa that she was loyal to her. Towards the end of House of Villains season 2 episode 8, it was revealed that Victoria was eliminated by a vote of 4-1.

Teresa shared that she had voted out Victoria because she couldn't go against her Bravo family member Larsa. Victoria was upset at Teresa and called her out for not siding with her. Then, the House of Villians season 2 supervillain Kandy announced Victoria's exit; she said:

“Victoria, you walked into this competition as a queen. Unfortunately for you, tonight, the only queen you’re serving is Queen Elizabeth. That is dead. I only have one thing to say to you. Sashay away!”

Stream new episodes of House of Villains season 2 exclusively on E! and Peacock TV.

