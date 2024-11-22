House of Villains season 2: Who went home tonight?

Two contestants were eliminated in the latest episode of House of Villains Season 2. Victoria Larson, known for her appearance on The Bachelor, was the first to be sent home after not performing well in the “Cap It Off” comedy challenge.

The second elimination, announced in the episode's final moments, will be revealed in the next installment.

Safaree Samuels won the Redemption Challenge, securing his safety for the week. The remaining contestants continue to compete for the $200,000 prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

Recap of tonight's elimination and redemption challenge in House of Villains season 2

Who was eliminated in episode 8?

The episode featured the “Cap It Off” challenge, where contestants were tasked with making their fellow housemates laugh. Victoria Larson’s performance in the challenge did not meet expectations, leading to her elimination. After the challenge, she expressed disappointment in her performance before being voted out by the other contestants, stating,

“I don’t feel so funny today,”

Larson had previously been involved in conflicts with several other contestants, including Larsa Pippen. Despite her alliances with Wes Bergmann and Teresa Giudice, Larson was unable to gain enough support from her housemates.

Only Tiffany "New York" Pollard voted to keep Larson, but this was not enough to alter the decision. Victoria Larson left the competition after her elimination was confirmed.

Who won the week 4 redemption challenge?

The "Cap It Off" challenge also served as a Redemption Challenge for the three contestants on the Hit List: Safaree Samuels, Larsa Pippen, and Victoria Larson. While the challenge involved comedic performances, the results were met with criticism from the other contestants. New York remarked regarding the challenge,

“I’m feeling uncomfortable,”

The producers ended the challenge early, declaring Safaree Samuels the winner. He received immunity from elimination after delivering a roast of Teresa Giudice’s gameplay. This secured his place in the House of Villains for another week.

Who is the Supervillain of the Week?

Kandy Muse, a RuPaul's Drag Race alum, was named the 'Supervillain of the Week' after winning the previous episode’s Battle Royale. As Supervillain, Kandy had the authority to create the Hit List. She nominated Safaree Samuels, Larsa Pippen, and Victoria Larson for elimination. Kandy’s nominations were influenced by past interactions, particularly her earlier feud with Safaree.

Kandy’s role as Supervillain added to the episode’s tension, especially with the ongoing conflict between Victoria and Larsa. The episode concluded with Kandy eliminating Victoria Larson, stating,

“Victoria, you walked into this competition as a queen… unfortunately, the only queen you’re serving is Queen Elizabeth. That is dead.”

Who remains in the competition?

Following Victoria Larson’s elimination, the remaining contestants in House of Villains season 2 include nine participants. The competition continues as the contestants aim for the $200,000 grand prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

As the season on House of Villains progresses, further eliminations are expected, and the remaining contestants will continue to compete in challenges and form alliances as they seek to secure their place in the final rounds of the competition.

Don't miss a moment of the drama! E!’s House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!, and viewers can catch up on all the latest episodes streaming now on Peacock.

