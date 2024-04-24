How did Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan meet? Call Her Daddy podcast host ties the knot with Hollywood producer

Well-known podcast host Alex Cooper, also known as Alexandra, tied the knot with film producer Matt Kaplan on April 4, 2024. The duo's first meeting happened back in the summer of 2020 when they were on a Zoom meeting together. Meanwhile, the couple addressed further details of their wedding in the latest interview with Vogue magazine on April 24.

The wedding ceremony happened at Riviera Maya in Mexico and Cooper addressed the marriage by saying that it happened exactly the way she wanted it to. She even spoke about the arrangements made for the event and said:

"There were these huge antique wooden doors facing the courtyard, [so] I decided rather than walking by our guests down the aisle, the doors would open and I would walk towards everyone seated as they were all facing me. A runway if you will! It was the perfect moment because as soon as I came out, the only thing I saw was Matt."

Alex Cooper added by saying that she was not willing to organize a "formal wedding." She stated that she attempted to keep everything as authentic as possible and select a location that would look similar to a vacation spot for the guests attending the wedding. She continued:

"It was really important for us to keep the guest list small so we could be present with each other and the people who we love the most and who have helped us became who we are today."

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's relationship reports came out in 2020: Relationship and other details explained

As mentioned earlier, the duo met during a Zoom meeting around four years ago. While she appeared on her podcast Call Her Daddy in August 2020, Alex addressed her first meeting with Matt by saying:

"You know those people you meet immediately that it's just like you feel like you've known each other for so long? We immediately vibed and it was just like we're going to get along so well."

Alex Cooper confirmed a few months later that she was dating Matt Kaplan in an episode titled I Have a Boyfriend. She addressed the relationship by saying that Matt "makes eye contact" with her and they frequently speak to each other.

Matt Kaplan then confirmed in an interview with W Magazine in April 2023 that he got engaged to Alex Cooper. He disclosed that the proposal happened inside the Los Angeles-based residence where he made an arrangement featuring candles and music.

Matt is best known as the CEO of the production company Ace Entertainment. He previously worked for companies such as Lionsgate, Blumhouse, and Awesomeness Films. He has worked in franchises such as The Hunger Games and To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Kaplan has produced popular projects like XO, Kitty. While speaking on The Backlot podcast, he said:

"I called some friends over at Netflix and I said, 'I made this movie. I think you guys are gonna like it.' And they watched it and bought it."

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan reveal more details about their wedding: Interview statements explored

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Alex Cooper said that she did not let her father walk her down the aisle. She added that she shares a close relationship with her parents but she was never supportive of that tradition, calling it "old and antiquated." She further stated:

"My mom also walked herself down the aisle, so in a sense, I guess we are creating our own tradition for the women in our family."

Cooper revealed that their dogs Henry and Bruce were the ring bearers and they "came running down the aisle" when Alex's brother Grant requested the rings. Alex even praised Grant for speaking about their relationship in a positive manner, adding that her bond with Kaplan has always been private.

The wedding celebration started with the "cocktail hour" and the pair later went for a dance together. This was followed by speeches from friends and family members and Cooper continued:

"The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing… and once again, I'm not a dancer, but there wasn't a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine."

The guests immediately ran towards the ocean where they continued to celebrate the occasion. Alex Cooper explained the moment by saying:

"I was expecting maybe just my close friends to join in, but to my complete shock almost the entire wedding took charge of the ocean. Parents, grandparents, family, and friends."

The duo even created a sand castle of their own that would welcome the wedding guests. Cooper wore an outfit that had embroideries of baroque pearls and transparent sequins. On the other hand, Kaplan was seen in a suit designed by The Cloakroom and completed the look with Saint Laurent shoes.

Alex Cooper said that she and Matt intended to create a situation where their friends and family members could spend some time with each other. She ended by saying that she would remember the celebration forever.