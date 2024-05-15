How many children does Phil Donahue have? Retired talk show legend admits to miss being part of TV industry

Phil Donahue, who is known for his work on television, was interviewed with People magazine on May 14, 2024. He spoke up on how he misses being a part of the small screen. The Cleveland, Ohio native has been married to Marlo Thomas since 1980 and is a father of five children.

Phil referred to his self-titled talk show, The Phil Donahue Show, by saying that he had expressed his feelings for being away from television when he spoke to the guests. He mentioned the changes that the TV industry has undergone over the years, including the production process. He stated that "the hosts are thankfully more diverse" and added—

"I still believe that, despite our differences, we're all part of this sprawling global family, and we just need to get to know each other, so that we can share the world together."

Phil Donahue also recalled the time when he was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden and said that he was "very moved." He also revealed how being inside the home during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him and his wife to realize that it was a good habit to "slow down and hang out." He continued—

"So we're determined to get back to a slower pace, and that means curling up on the couch in front of the TV with a big bowl of popcorn. I like to call it 'Netflix and Phil.'"

Phil Donahue's children have been well-established in different fields: Personal life explained

The Conversation Piece host has managed to build a successful career for himself over the years. But apart from that, he is also a family man who raised five children despite that his first marriage ended in a divorce. While his second marriage to Marlo Thomas has survived for more than 40 years, he first exchanged vows with Margaret Cooney.

Phil Donahue's kids were born from his marriage with Margaret Cooney.

1) Michael Phillip Donahue

The first child of Phil Donahue, he served as the owner and director of the Little Red Wagon PlaySchool. Michael was previously employed at broadcast companies such as ABC and involved with Katz American TV as an account executive. In 1991, he tied the knot with Martha Reed von Gal and they welcomed two kids.

He finished his higher studies at the New Trier East High School, the University of Colorado, Saint Michael's College, and Boston College. He has been involved with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as an advocate.

2) Kevin John Donahue

Phil's second child has participated in various marathons and has been spotted with his father and stepmother on different occasions. He was previously a resident of Dayton, Ohio until he arrived in New York City. Kevin's current profession remains unknown except that he was a student at the University of Kansas.

3) Daniel Timothy Donahue

Daniel has maintained a significant distance from the spotlight over the years. People magazine states that he has been a resident of Connecticut since 2013.

4) Mary Rose Donahue

Mary Rose spent most of her childhood in New Mexico and just like Daniel, there are no details available on her current profession. Marlo Thomas once revealed in a Facebook post in 2011 that Mary enrolled at a culinary school. She has additionally spent a lot of time with her parents and the rest of the siblings on different occasions over the years.

5) James "Jim" Patrick Donahue

Phil's youngest child unexpectedly passed away in 2014 from aortic aneurysm. Jim was employed at the nonprofit organization, Essential Information, as an investigative researcher and writer. He later pursued a career in law.

Phil Donahue's wife, Marlo Thomas, is an actress who has several TV shows under her credits alongside a few films. The most popular role in her filmography is as Ann Marie in the ABC sitcom, That Girl.