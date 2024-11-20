How rich is Big Sean? Rhythm + Flow guest judge’s net worth explored

Big Sean, the Grammy-nominated rapper and one of the guest judges on the highly anticipated second season of Rhythm + Flow. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Sean has an estimated net worth of $26 million.

Rhythm + Flow is a competitive music series that aims to discover the next generation’s rap superstar. This season promises to be a thrilling ride for aspiring artists, with Big Sean’s role as a judge on Rhythm + Flow further solidifying his influence in the industry.

As one of the guest judges on season 2 of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, Big Sean brings his industry expertise to the judging panel, which also includes other prominent figures in hip-hop on Rhythm + Flow.

Exploring the net worth and success of the Rhythm + Flow judge

Big Sean’s net worth and earnings

Big Sean's net worth of $26 million is a result of his achievements in the music industry and his various business ventures. Since the release of his debut album, Finally Famous, in 2011, Big Sean has earned substantial income from record sales, touring, and streaming platforms.

His albums, such as Dark Sky Paradise and I Decided, have sold millions of copies, with numerous singles charting on platforms like Billboard. These albums, along with consistent streaming revenue, have solidified his financial success.

In addition to music earnings, Big Sean has participated in four major world tours, each contributing significant income from ticket sales, merchandise, and sponsorships.

He has also been involved in high-profile collaborations, appearing on tracks with Kanye West, Jhené Aiko, and others, which further boost his earnings.

Big Sean performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 - Big Sean (Image via Getty) Big Sean performs as part of Power 106's Cali Christmas (Image via Getty)

Big Sean has also secured several endorsement deals, notably with Adidas for his sneaker line, and launched his own clothing company, Aura Gold. Beyond music and fashion, Big Sean’s real estate investments also play a key role in his wealth.

He purchased a home in the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood for $8.7 million in 2017 and later sold it for $11.1 million in 2021. Additionally, in 2021, he bought another multi-million dollar property in Encino, California.

Early and personal life

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, popularly known as Big Sean, was born on March 25, 1988, in Santa Monica, California, and he spent his formative years in Detroit, Michigan. Raised by his mother and grandmother, who had military service, he was influenced by the city’s vibrant music scene.

His early life in Detroit is often referenced in his music, particularly in relation to his upbringing in the city's West Side. He went to Cass Technical High School and completed his studies with a GPA of 3.7. During his high school years, Big Sean began rapping and participating in local freestyle battles.

Big Sean performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 - Big Sean (Image via Getty)

His breakthrough came when he met Kanye West in 2005 after freestyling for him at a Detroit radio station. This encounter led to a signing with West’s GOOD Music label in 2007, and Big Sean’s music career began to take off.

In his personal life, Big Sean has been involved in several high-profile relationships. He was engaged to actress and singer Naya Rivera in 2013, but the couple broke up in 2014. He later dated pop star Ariana Grande for several months before beginning a relationship with singer Jhené Aiko in 2016.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko released a collaborative album under the name TWENTY88 in 2016. They dated until 2019 and have since remained amicable. In 2022, they welcomed their first child named Noah.

Awards and milestones

Big Sean’s career has been marked by numerous accolades, reflecting his influence in the music industry. He has received Grammy nominations in categories such as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. His commercial success has also been recognized by various music award shows.

Big Sean has won multiple MTV Video Music Awards, including honors for Best Video with a Social Message for the song One Man Can Change the World. Additionally, he has won several BET Awards, including Best New Artist in 2012.

His albums have achieved both critical and commercial success, with multiple releases certified Gold and Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Notable albums include Dark Sky Paradise, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and later was certified Platinum.

Big Sean’s collaborations with major artists, such as Kanye West, J. Cole, and Ty Dolla $ign, have consistently placed him at the forefront of contemporary hip-hop.

Big Sean speaks onstage during ComplexCon 2024 (Image via Getty)

Rhythm + Flow season 2 premieres on Netflix on November 20, 2024, with the first four episodes available to stream. The next set of episodes will be released on November 27, 2024, and the final episodes will be available on December 4, 2024.

Viewers of Rhythm + Flow can watch Big Sean, along with other guest judges, as they critique the performances of aspiring artists on their journey to becoming the next major hip-hop star on Rhythm + Flow season 2.

