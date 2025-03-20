How rich is Inside star DDG? Rapper’s net worth explored

DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is one of the cast members of the new Netflix series Inside, which launched on March 17, 2025. Apart from appearing in the series, DDG has established a music career, a YouTube content-creating career, and various business ventures.

Ad

As per Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is $2 million. He started on YouTube, where he was quite popular, before going into music. He has also competed in amateur boxing and founded his record label, Zooted Music.

Netflix's Inside is a reality competition series produced by the Sidemen, a British YouTuber group. In order to earn a sizable financial prize, content makers compete in a series of challenges over seven days. On March 17, 2025, Inside season 2 premiered on Netflix with new episodes airing every day until March 23, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Net worth and earnings of Inside season 2 star DDG

Career successes and achievements

DDG first gained recognition through YouTube, where he posted vlogs, reaction videos, and pranks. His music career began with the release of diss tracks and singles such as Balenciagas, Free Parties, and Lettuce. His breakthrough came with Givenchy in 2017, which was included in his debut EP Take Me Serious. Following this, he signed a record deal with Epic Records.

Ad

Ad

His studio album Valedictorian, which included the certified-Gold track Arguments, came out in 2019. In 2020, his track Moonwalking in Calabasas reached the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time at number 82 and topped 200 million streams. The track included two remixes, Blueface and YG.

The Inside artist worked with OG Parker on the 2021 mixtape Die 4 Respect, which reached its peak at number 61 on the Billboard 200. In 2022, he dropped his second studio album, It's Not Me It's You, which contains tracks such as Elon Musk with Gunna and 9 Lives with Polo G and NLE Choppa. He has also worked with other artists like Blueface, Mystic, Ron Suno, and Melvoni.

Ad

Beyond music and YouTube, DDG has ventured into amateur boxing. He debuted in 2021 at an event in Miami Gardens, Florida, where he competed against TikTok personality Nate Wyatt and won by unanimous decision in the fifth round.

Background and personal life

Ad

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. was born on October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan. He came from a family that always emphasized education and hard work. His father was an audio engineer, and he got his first exposure to music production at a young age. He went to International Tech Academy, graduating as class valedictorian.

He then attended Central Michigan University but dropped out to work on his YouTube career full-time. Soon after, he relocated to Los Angeles to further develop his opportunities in the entertainment field.

Ad

According to People, the Inside star has publicly dated singer and actress Halle Bailey. The two dated in early 2022 and had their son, Halo, in 2023. Their relationship was very public, and Bailey had once told us that her love life was a thing that shaped her music. In October 2024, DDG broke up with her after two years.

Ad

DDG acknowledged that his connection with Bailey, known for The Little Mermaid, shaped how others viewed him in the industry. Despite their breakup, he emphasized their bond as co-parents and urged sensitivity when discussing their separation. He remains focused on his music, online presence, and his recent project, Inside.

Inside is now available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback