How did The Voice alum Ryan Whyte Maloney die? Cause of death explored

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a former contestant on The Voice, passed away at the age of 44. His death was confirmed by the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas on January 28, 2025.

The coroner's report stated that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Maloney, on January 27, 2025, posted a video of himself at a bar to his Instagram stories, indicating that he had been in a social setting just before his death.

Officials confirmed the news to the public through PEOPLE, providing details surrounding his tragic death. The music and performances by Maloney made a big splash when he appeared on The Voice in 2014.

Ryan Whyte Maloney's early life and musical journey

Ryan Whyte Maloney was born in Traverse City, Michigan, in 1981. He developed an interest in music at an early age, learning to play several instruments, including the guitar, violin, cello, and drums, by the time he was nine years old. Maloney began his professional music career as the frontman for the prog-rock band Indulge.

According to his website, in 2005, the band released the album Tomorrow's Another Day. After ten years of touring, he shifted towards a solo career, recording the album Where I've Been with producer Sean O'Dwyer, known for his work with bands like The Black Crowes and Pink Floyd.

From 2010 to 2013, Maloney toured across the U.S., promoting his original songs "Hillbilly," "Michigan Moonlight," and "Living with No Directions." These songs received radio play in states such as Michigan, Nevada, Colorado, and California. His music was a blend of genres, drawing from rock, country, and other styles.

Appearance on The Voice

As per his website, Ryan Whyte Maloney auditioned for The Voice season 6 with the song "Lights" by Journey in 2014. His performance earned him a four-chair turn, and he ultimately chose Blake Shelton as his coach. Maloney advanced through the competition, enduring two Battle Rounds and becoming one of Shelton's top 5 finalists.

Throughout his time on the show, Maloney performed notable covers, including "What's Love Got to Do with It" by Tina Turner and "Second Chance" by Shinedown. He returned during the season finale to perform once more, as requested by other artists including Morgan Wallen and Jake Worthington.

Maloney's work on The Voice led to several releases. He recorded four hit singles during his time on the show, which were released under UMG Records. These songs included "Lights" and "Easy" by Rascal Flatts. His exposure on the show helped him continue his music career and build a following.

Maloney's recent years and legacy

As shared on his website, he also went on to continue performing and increasing his base in the music scene after his time spent on The Voice. Ryan Whyte Maloney spent much of his time in Las Vegas, as in 2021, he was featured on billboards for live music at the M Resort.

In 2022, he was featured on the cover of MyVegas magazine, and in 2023, he was featured on the cover of MyNashville magazine. He also released singles such as Don't Put Me in a Box in 2023 and Love with Nowhere to Go in 2023, continuing his work as both a performer and a songwriter.

Aside from the music, Ryan Whyte Maloney was a performer who appeared at Blake Shelton's Ole Red in Las Vegas, for which he maintained a residency. He took part in the grand opening in 2024, performing along with Shelton at the celebration. Maloney also worked as a songwriter for other artists and a studio musician, further cementing his place in the Las Vegas music scene.

Despite his successes, Ryan Whyte Maloney’s life ended in tragedy, and his death deeply affected those who knew him and followed his career. His musical legacy, particularly his contributions to The Voice and the Las Vegas music scene, will continue to be remembered.

