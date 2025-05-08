I believe 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing overwhelms with its format—and ends up burning out both chefs and viewers

**Disclaimer: This 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

In my opinion, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing had an intriguing idea — a 24-hour cooking challenge with 24 chefs and 24 rounds. But as the second season continues, the format feels more draining than thrilling. Instead of offering a complete picture of each chef’s journey, the show races through eliminations and tasks so quickly that both the audience and the contestants seem to struggle to keep up.

The most recent episode aired on May 4, 2025, and continued with Shift 3: Resourcefulness, where chefs were asked to prepare fine dining dishes using limited, unconventional ingredients like strawberry milk and Carolina Reapers. Judges Graham Elliot and Esther Choi returned, and the stakes were high — not only due to the flavors but also the clear exhaustion beginning to show among contestants.

So far, three shifts have aired, and while the pressure is constant, the clarity of judging and time with each chef is not. This fast-paced setup, though unique, leaves little room for storytelling or even consistent judging styles. With each shift trying to top the last, the format itself may be the biggest hurdle for the show’s longevity.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing shift 2: Simplicity brought strategy and tension — but not enough space to grow

In episode 2 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, titled Shift 2: Simplicity, chefs Stephanie Izard, Kevin Lee, and LT Smith faced off in a special cook-off challenge centered on reinventing a childhood staple — peanut butter, jelly, and bread — into a refined lunch dish. The stakes were high: whoever won would retain or gain the Golden Knife, while the loser would be eliminated.

Kevin Lee, who had earned the knife in the previous shift, chose to defend it. It was a bold move — and a costly one. He fell short in the challenge, handing the knife to Izard and losing his advantage in the competition. After the appetizer challenge,

“That was insane! What just happened?!” Jet Tila stated.

The top four appetizer dishes came from Sawyer, O’Brien-Price, Nguyen, and Gabe Bertaccini. These four were allowed to skip the entree round and advance directly to the next phase.

This highlighted how much pressure and strategy are built into these knife challenges. The episode also included a second task involving ten chefs. Each had to create a sandwich and fried side using limited tools and ingredient swaps, such as spray oil instead of a fryer.

Judge Graham Elliot evaluated the dishes and made multiple cuts, but many of the eliminations felt abrupt. In my opinion, the structure of the show makes it difficult for viewers to invest in most of the chefs. Some contestants, like Izard, are featured frequently with extended judging scenes and commentary.

Others, however, are eliminated quickly, with barely a moment of screen time in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. This uneven visibility creates a disconnect. If the show wants viewers to care about each elimination, it needs to offer more time and context to understand each chef's cooking style and decisions.

Otherwise, it feels like chefs are entering and exiting the show in a blur — which, for a 24-hour concept, might be realistic but doesn’t serve strong storytelling.

Shift 3 pushed the chefs — and viewers — to the edge

The May 4 episode of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, titled Shift 3: Resourcefulness, focused on fine dining using odd or limited pantry items. One of the standout moments was when the chefs were tasked with building a three-course “black tie” meal using unexpected ingredients like Doritos and Carolina Reapers.

Esther Choi said during judging that intention was important, trying to steer chefs toward creative thinking. But with little rest and mounting pressure, mistakes were inevitable.

Kevin Lee, who had lost his Golden Knife the previous shift, returned to prove himself. But exhaustion was clear As more chefs were eliminated, viewers once again had to process multiple exits in under 10 minutes. There was little insight into what went wrong or how decisions were made. The pace felt more like a race to the finale than a celebration of culinary skills.

Overall, while 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing continues to offer high-pressure cooking drama, its format may be stretching the very elements — creativity, pacing, and character focus — that make cooking competitions worth watching.

Watch the latest episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing currently streaming on Food Network.

