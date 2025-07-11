“I caught her in a lie”—The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra reveals why she blocked Katie on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back with its season 19, which premiered on July 10. The very first episode witnessed Jenn preparing for her wedding, Tamra opening up about her traumas during therapy, and Heather facing issues with her Beverly Hills home.

Ad

Further in the The Real Housewives of Orange County episode, when Tamra met with Emily and Heather, she addressed her grievances with Katie and told them why she blocked their co-star on Instagram.

"I caught her in a lie," she said.

This referred to the time when a certain blogger was spreading rumors about Tamra, and Katie seemingly reached out to the blogger to console her from Tamra's blows. Katie defended herself, saying that she couldn't call the blogger because she didn't have her number, something that Tamra thought was a lie.

Ad

Trending

What happened between Tamra and Katie from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Tamra told Katie and Emily that she was stressed because she was going to therapy. When Heather asked how it was making her feel, Tamra replied that she was getting "soft." She then told them that she went to dinner with Katie, and she wanted to go to a restaurant named Quiet Woman.

Ad

Ad

Heather doubted if anything good could come out of Quiet Woman as the scene flashed back to the cast's fights at the location. Tamra shared that she hadn't spoken to Katie for a bit, so at their dinner gathering, Katie asked her why she blocked her.

Tamra responded that there was a content creator/blogger who claimed that Tamra ran troll accounts. So, the reality TV star went to the blogger's Instagram and told her that whatever she was posting was a lie and that she would hear from Tamra's attorney. Tamra said that Katie called this content creator right after to console her for attacking Tamra.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Orange County scene flashed back to Tamra and Katie's dinner, where the former asked why Katie called the girl who spread rumors. Katie said it was the content creator who reached out to her, not the other way around. Tamra pulled out her phone and made Katie listen to a podcast of the blogger who claimed Katie called her.

"She DM'ed me immediately," said the blogger in the podcast.

Ad

Ad

Tamra Judge referred to the time when she posted Instagram Stories, calling out the blogger for spreading lies. She claimed that after Katie saw the stories, she reached out to her. Katie told Tamra that the blogger was lying and that she was going to prove it to her after she went home and looked for the Instagram DM.

Emily thought Katie was a liar, while Heather thought she was trying to hurt everyone. During a confessional on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra stated that therapy made her learn that people deal with their traumas in different ways, so maybe this was Katie's way of coping with her past trauma. She thought that, maybe, Katie reached out to the blogger because she was giving her love when she didn't have any.

Ad

She then told Heather and Emily that Katie always had an excuse for everything, and mentioned that even Jenn had acknowledged the same. When Heather said she thought Jenn was best friends with Katie, Emily responded that Jenn thought Katie was a con artist. Emily added that if Katie didn't know about this, she was happy to tell her.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More