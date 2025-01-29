"I was destroyed"— The Real Housewives of New York City's Jessel confronts Brynn for twisting her words

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1 premiered on January 28, 2025. In the episode, Jessel Taank confronted her co-star Brynn Whitfield for twisting her words in a way that damaged her image.

Earlier in the season, Brynn had a conversation with Erin Lichy and Sai de Silva. She recalled that she had asked Jessel about the love of her life, to which Jessel allegedly responded by naming her ex.

However, during the reunion episode, Jessel clarified that the actual question was not about the "love of her life" but rather about the "craziest hookup" she had ever had.

"You distorted my words... I never said that. That conversation that we had that she's referring to, we're talking about the craziest hookup we've ever had. Yeah. So she then twists and distorts my words and says, 'I was talking about the love of my life' who is my husband of 10 years and the father of my children," she cleared.

The Real Housewives of New York City star further noted that she had to watch that segment with her husband, Pavit, and it "destroyed" her.

"So imagine having to sit there with Pavit on the couch and having to watch that back... It was gut-wrenching. I was destroyed," she said.

The Real Housewives of New York City's Jessel shares the ramifications of Brynn’s comment about her

At the end of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1, Andy Cohen brought up Brynn's conversation with Erin and Sai and asked Jessel what she felt about it.

"It was like, you know, two steps forward, five steps back in my opinion," she replied.

Jessel further explained how Brynn distorted her words and reframed their conversation in a completely different way, which destroyed her and her reputation. The Real Housewives of New York City star confronted Brynn, telling her to check her facts before speaking about others. She further emphasized that Brynn’s problem is that she often speaks without truly knowing what she’s talking about.

Jessel further shared that she had to watch the segment with Pavit, and he was quiet during the whole episode.

"I had to sit there and watch that with him. It was it was so f*cked up... He was quiet the whole episode... He's a strong guy. And I was like, 'I don't know what she's talking about' and he thought I was lying. Like he was like, 'Why would you say that?' And now not only that, my family has to watch that. My friends have to watch that," she shared.

Brynn apologized for her comments, admitting that she hadn't realized the impact they would have. She explained that it wasn’t until two days ago when she watched the episode, that she realized she had been referring to a different conversation.

If that were the case, Jessel felt that Brynn should have at least made an effort to apologize to her then.

The Real Housewives of New York City star also recalled that segment from the episode and pointed out that, in her confessional, Brynn admitted to bonding with Erin and Sai by "talking sh*t" about her.

"That is pathetic and sad and really, really f*cking cruel. That's the type of person you are? I'm questioning your character to my core. You know, I always uplift you. I'm always like, 'You look amazing. I'm so proud of you'. And all you do is beat me down. I'm sick of it. And this entire season, every single comment that comes out of your mouth is 'Desperate Jessel', 'Ohh, she has no taste,'" Jessel continued.

Jessel concluded that Brynn’s comments were like a "nail in the coffin" for her, and she would have a hard time being her friend moving forward.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 will air on Bravo on February 4.

