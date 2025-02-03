"I feel like the fans hate me" - Baddies Midwest star Jela chimes in on her reputation

Baddies Midwest episode 15 premiered on February 2, 2025, on Zeus and triggered a lot of discussion amongst the cast on the possibility of their elimination. Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier was one of the contestants on the chopping block, being nominated by Natalie Nunn.

Jela was upset about her nomination and later confronted Natalie about her decision. She expressed that she didn't deserve to be nominated since she was an 'OG' and had already proven her worth.

In response, Natalie explained that she nominated Jela due to her weak performance during their group bookings. The Baddies Midwest producer then pressed her castmate on why she had been underperforming and showing a lack of engagement during the shows.

Jela expressed that besides her cast mate not wanting her on the show, she was also affected by the negative comments from the fans. She later speculated in her confessional:

"I feel like the fans hate me. I feel like they don't want me here. It's like they don't really have a real reason to hate me."

Baddies Midwest star Jela asks Natalie why she considered her for elimination

"So I know I put Jela up for possibly going home and elimination. And it's like, "'Girl, you called me all night last night. I feel like me and you need to sit down and have this conversation on why I decided to put you up,'" Natalie said in her confessional before their conversation.

During her conversation with Jela, Natalie asked if she believed someone else should have been nominated for elimination instead. Jela responded:

"As an OG, I really feel like I deserve more respect than I'm getting right now. In the midst of it all I'm a beautiful woman and a bad b*tch at the same time, so put some respect on my name," she continued in her confessional.

Explaining her reasoning for Jela's nomination, Natalie told her Baddies Midwest castmate:

"You know, I go hard for the fans, you know, they show up for us. So when we show up, we're supposed to go crazy and turn up and really give them a good time and experience. You're [Jela] letting these new baddies come in and just outshine you," she continued in her confessional.

The Baddies Midwest producer further asked Jela why she was underperforming and wasn't fully expressing herself.

Jela responded that many people on the show didn’t want her there, which affected her and made it difficult to put her best foot forward. She also shared that the fans' negative comments about her contributed to her struggles, further impacting her performance.

Natalie tried to comfort Jela, advising her not to pay attention to those comments and not to let other people's opinions affect her.

Baddies Midwest episodes air every Sunday on Zeus.

