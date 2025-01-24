"I get Jarrett"—Southern Charm star Venita Aspen shares her thoughts about JT amidst group drama

Southern Charm season 10 aired episode 7 on January 23, 2025, on Bravo. Amid escalating tensions, Venita Aspen provided insight into her understanding of Jarrett “JT” Thomas, often referred to as JT by the group.

In the latest episode, Venita emphasized that while others in the cast viewed a different side of JT, she saw a more personal and softer version of him.

“I can see beyond the person he puts on in front of this group...It’s like, I get Jarrett and everyone else gets JT,” she stated in a confessional.

During her conversation with JT, Venita was able to listen to his concerns and offer advice that focused on the dynamics within the group.

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen explains why she sees a different side of JT

The incident that sparked tensions

The drama surrounding JT began when he brought up Gaston Rojas’s alleged infidelity while conversing with Taylor Ann Green in episode 7. JT’s involvement in the situation, particularly by introducing his ex, Salley Carson, into the conversation, quickly drew criticism from other Southern Charm cast members.

The cast expressed their disapproval of JT's tendency to engage in conversations that did not directly concern him. In a confessional during the episode, JT explained his motives for discussing the matter. He said:

“I don’t know if being an arbiter of truth makes you a bad person...But I do care about Taylor, her well-being, her future. I’m coming at this with no agenda for myself, but only to make sure that as she proceeds with her own decision-making, she has the information.”

Despite his intention to protect Taylor, the other members of the group, including Craig Conover, felt that JT’s actions were inappropriate. The Southern Charm star voiced his concerns, saying:

“JT! This is everyone’s problem with you. You say stuff when it has nothing to do with you and it has no purpose.”

Venita offers support and perspective

As tensions continued to rise among the group, JT decided to step away from the situation and left the event space to gather his thoughts. Venita, a longtime friend of JT, followed him outside.

In their conversation, JT expressed his frustration with the group and his willingness to stand up for himself, especially in the face of what he perceived as bullying. The Southern Charm star explained:

“I’m not going to sit in my own spot, in my own space, knowing my truth. Knowing that I’m a good man. And be talked to like this from Craig...I’m a man of honor. And I’ll stand up to bullies and mean girls.”

Venita, acknowledging his feelings, responded by sharing her perspective on the situation.

“To Craig's point, you supposedly had this good fishing trip and now his feelings are hurt because you’re doing something you said you weren’t gonna do.”

The Southern Charm star Venita attempted to highlight the misunderstandings that had arisen between TJ and the rest of the group. She posed a question regarding the possibility of clearing the air with Taylor Ann Green, asking:

"OK, so saying that, will you, if Taylor comes back again, are you going to say anything to her along the lines of like, I'm sorry, just to like clear the air so you're no longer outside of the group?"

JT made a point to reassure Venita that no matter what happened within the group, his feelings for her would not change. Venita humorously responded:

“The level of stress you provide me is unacceptable.”

Don't miss the drama! Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Tune in for new episodes that are available to stream on Peacock the following day.

