"I got nothing back" - Married at First Sight: Australia star Veronica revealed why she grew frustrated over Eliot's confession letter

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 19 premiered on Nine on February 25. In the episode, Veronica and Eliot were given the task to write a confessional letter, revealing some of the personal aspects of their lives.

In his letter, Eliot shared an incident from his childhood when he was 9 years old and his sister had gone into a coma. He noted that it was one of his most "harrowing memories". However, not receiving the reaction he expected from Veronica, the conversation ended with a heated exchange.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, published on February 25, Veronica reflected on the incident and revealed that she did relate to Eliot's letter and his traumatic experience. However, she noted that she grew frustrated because he didn't answer any of her follow-up questions about his relationship with his family, and claimed that she got "nothing back."

"I asked questions about his mum, about his family, about his sister. 'What's your relationship with your sister? How old is she? Are you close? Does it affect you guys now?' and I got nothing back. It was very challenging to me," she explained.

Married at First Sight: Australia star Veronica reflects on his reaction to Eliot's confession letter

In Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 19, Eliot used his confession letter to write about his childhood experience when his younger sister went into a coma.

"The news hit us like a ton of bricks. My mum burst into tears which eventually led to me joining her in a choir of uncontrollable sobbing. It felt like it was the end of the world. It means I never want to be overwhelmed by emotion﻿. Like anyone I feel things I just do my best to identify and understand it rather than be controlled by it," Eliot read his letter.

The Married at First Sight: Australia star further added in his letter that the story was relevant to Veronica, their relationship in the experiment, and was the reason why he sometimes appeared to be guarded.

While Veronica initially expressed that the letter was "cute", she soon grew frustrated and told her husband that his story wasn't even about him, and Elliot was simply dumbfounded by the latter's reaction.

However, Veronica shared in her interview with 9Entertainment that she felt her approach might have been "too forward".

"Sometimes when someone's talking to you in a type of way you just mirror their behaviour, because you run out of tools in your toolbelt to deal with that type of discourse. And for me, that's kind of just what I did," she said.

Veronica elaborated that after learning about the tragic incident, she felt deep empathy for Eliot and his family. She acknowledged how difficult it must have been for them.

Drawing from her own experience, she shared that she has battled endometriosis since she was 13, calling it a "big issue" in her life. This personal connection, she explained, made her relate even more to Eliot and his sister's struggles.

Talking about the questions that went unanswered by her husband, Veronica said,

"All of them were met with, 'I've given you all of the available information in the letter'. I didn't really gain any further insight, despite my attempts to understand the situation a bit better," the Married at First Sight: Australia star continued.

She added that she had also shared a personal story about her life in her confession letter and was disappointed to see that Eliot's letter was not as vulnerable as hers.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

