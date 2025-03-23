"I got the patent when I was 10" — When Shark Tank entrepreneur Tripp turned heads with his Le-Glue pitch

Middle school entrepreneur Tripp Phillips appeared on the Shark Tank season 10 premiere, which aired on October 7, 2018. The 12-year-old from Dalton, Georgia, presented his product, Le-Glue, a non-permanent adhesive for toy building blocks like Legos.

Tripp, who appeared alongside his father, Lee Phillips, and sister, Allie, asked the sharks for an $80,000 investment in exchange for 15% of his company. Tripp's pitch stood out for his achievements at a young age. He told the Sharks:

“I got the patent when I was 10.”

In the Shark Tank, Tripp accepted Kevin O'Leary's offer of $80,000 for a licensing deal, with the latter taking 50% of licensing until the investment was recouped, then reducing it to a 20% stake. As of July 2025, Le-Glue continues to grow, with the official website offering products to the customers.

Le-Glue's Shark Tank pitch: Details explored

Tripp began his Shark Tank pitch by demonstrating the problem that Le-Glue solves. He threw a Lego model onto the ground, scattering the pieces. He then introduced his product as a water-soluble, non-toxic glue that temporarily bonds toy bricks together, allowing children to build more stable models.

He emphasized that Le-Glue is created "for kids by a kid." Kevin O'Leary, also known as 'Mr. Wonderful,' was intrigued by Tripp's claim about his patent and asked for details. Tripp explained:

“We have a utility patent, and my patent attorney told me that I was one of the youngest patent holders in U.S. history.”

The sharks were impressed by his early achievements. Lori Greiner asked about his age, to which Tripp responded, "Twelve," and added that he had received the patent at the age of ten. Tripp shared how he developed Le-Glue as a third-grade school project. He explained:

“In the third grade, as a class assignment, I had the option to write a paper or come up with an invention. And I think I chose to do what any other logical nine-year-old would do—avoided the writing.”

He added that his father advised him to "identify a problem and then find a solution to fix it." After noticing that his Lego airplane's wing would pop off during play, he realized he needed a non-permanent adhesive. Jamie Siminoff, a guest shark, praised Tripp's presentation, stating:

“As the only shark who's been on your side of the table, I have to say, great job with your presentation.”

When asked about sales, Tripp revealed that Le-Glue was primarily sold online through the company's website. He detailed the financials, stating that it cost only 43 cents to produce each package, while the retail price was $8.99. Daymond John asked why Tripp pursued a business instead of just completing his school assignment. Tripp responded:

“Even from a small age, I've always watched Shark Tank. And as soon as I actually had a business, one of the first things, probably even the first thing I asked my dad was, we have to go on Shark Tank.”

Two sharks made offers for Le-Glue. Kevin O'Leary proposed an $80,000 investment for 50% of licensing until the investment was recouped. After that, his stake would reduce to 20%.

He highlighted his industry connections, saying that he knows all the toy companies. O'Leary also promised to personally assist Tripp in pitching the product to executives, stating:

“I’ll go make those calls for you, but you’re going to have to come with me to pitch it to the CEO.”

Daymond John also made an offer—$80,000 for 25% equity. Tripp countered with 20%, but John refused to lower his stake. After discussing with his father, Tripp accepted O'Leary's deal in the Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

