"I was so heartbroken" — House of Villains star Victoria Larson on alliances and elimination

E!’s House of Villains brings together some of reality TV’s famous personalities to compete for the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain" and a $200,000 prize. Contestants include icons like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Teresa Giudice, and Wes Bergmann, each navigating alliances and dramatic banishment.

Victoria Larson, known for her appearance on The Bachelor, became one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Feuds and strategic gameplay marked her time in the show, but it all ended in a dramatic banishment. Reflecting on her elimination, Larson shared her emotional reaction, saying that she was "shocked" and "hurt" as the elimination "didn't make sense."

"I felt so betrayed, I was so heartbroken. And I just felt very excluded, so I’m grateful New York voted for me because otherwise I would have died," Larson added.

The "betrayal" by her allies, including Teresa Giudice and Wes Bergmann, left her questioning her approach to the game.

Conflicts and alliances in House of Villains season 2

Victoria Larson entered the House of Villains anticipating alliances but was met with unexpected rivalries. She had a particularly controversial relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. The two had known each other before House of Villains, but their interactions became increasingly tense as the competition progressed.

Victoria admitted that she was surprised because she felt like she had a "good read on people," noting that it got "a bit tiring at the end."

Despite early tensions with Tiffany "New York" Pollard, the latter ultimately became one of the few castmates to support Larson during her elimination. Reflecting on the unexpected ally, Larson said that she was appreciative of New York voting for her.

"I ended up loving her. She voted for me when no one else did, and I’ll always appreciate that," the reality star added.

Larson also addressed her disagreements with other housemates, including Kandy Muse. Their disagreement stemmed from Larson’s belief that Muse had strategically targeted her for elimination due to a prior clash over votes. Ultimately, these conflicts contributed to her position on the Hit List and subsequent banishment.

Strategy regrets and future aspirations of Victoria post House of Villains

Victoria Larson reflected on her time in House of Villains and the decisions that led to her elimination, stating she would approach certain strategies differently if given another chance.

One of her major regrets was using her Knock Blocker on Jessie Godderz instead of targeting stronger players like Larsa Pippen, or Kandy Muse, who she felt posed a bigger threat.

"Even when I went home, I thought I should have just sucked up to Larsa. I could’ve won the $200,000," Larson shared.

Despite the challenges, Larson described her experience as a significant learning opportunity. Competing in the show’s high-stakes environment pushed her to adapt and reconsider her approach to alliances and strategy. While her time in the show wasn't that long, she expressed gratitude for the experience and the lessons it provided.

Larson has stayed in touch with several castmates, including Teresa Giudice, Wes Bergmann, and Tiffany Pollard, with whom she shared a surprising connection.

"It was a big learning experience, and I’d love to do it again," she concluded.

Looking to the future, Larson remained open to participating in reality TV competitions. She expressed interest in returning to House of Villains or exploring shows like The Traitors or Dancing with the Stars.

Watch new episodes of House of Villains airing every Thursday on E! at 10/9c.

