"I just felt that in the moment": Married to Medicine's Quad Webb talks about her luxury gift to her boyfriend

Quad Webb, known for her role in Married to Medicine, has recently shared the motivation behind the luxury gift she gave to her boyfriend, King. The gift—a Cartier love bracelet—was a gesture of surprise that took King "totally off guard."

In an exclusive interview with Bravo on February 15, 2025, Quad explains her decision to give such a special gift with a simple sentiment. She states:

"It was a surprise and I just felt that in the moment, so I, if I feel it, I do it. You know?"

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb shares the meaning behind the special gift for her boyfriend

Gift-giving as a love language

For Quad Webb and King, gift-giving plays a significant role in their relationship. King has highlighted that Quad’s love language is primarily centered around gifts.

"That's her love language all day every day, but it's reciprocated, also, so she loves to give gifts and it's like, you just have to let her do [her thing]," he explains.

The Married to Medicine star has shared her perspective on the importance of celebrating those she loves through thoughtful gestures.

"It's very important for me just to celebrate...First of all, when you love someone and they're close to you and they're a good person, you want to celebrate them. Why not? You know?" she has said.

A relationship built on support and care

Quad frequently discusses the support she gets from King, who has remained a steady figure throughout her life. She has admitted the good impact King has on her life, citing that he is a supportive partner who assists her in all ways.

The Married to Medicine star has also mentioned that even when she is reluctant to accept help, King continues to offer his assistance. Her relationship with King has grown to become a source of stability and care.

"It's a lecture. It's a lecture. And another lecture after that," Quad has said.

Despite her initial resistance, she recognizes the value in his guidance, noting:

"I give a little pushback, but ultimately I'm like, you know what? He's right."

Looking toward the future

Quad characterized her relationship with King as easy, noting how easily they bond considering their demanding schedules. Although they are not cohabiting, they spend time at each other's residences.

"It's so funny, because our houses are really close to each other, so we kind of just land where we land," Quad has shared.

Quad has highlighted that their time together is flexible and relaxed. She shares that they often visit each other's homes, and their relationship flows naturally without feeling pressured. Looking toward the future, Quad and King have discussed their plans for starting a family. Quad explains her readiness to explore both natural conception and IVF, stating:

"I had some fibroids removed back in April [and my] cervix looks great, so what I would like to do is just see if we can do this naturally for a portion of time."

They have also spoken about their excitement for parenthood, with the Married to Medicine star adding:

"I think maybe around the top of the year, if it hadn't happened at that point, then we're gonna move forward with IVF."

Catch all the latest drama on Married to Medicine. Tune in Sundays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and stream the episodes the following day on Peacock.

