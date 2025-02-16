“I just wanted to end it”— When Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec opened up about mental health issues

Multimillionaire investor Robert Herjavec, who gained popularity for his appearance on Shark Tank, once opened up about his mental health issues when his first marriage ended. During an interview with People magazine on March 18, 2015, he explained how it was a very difficult year for him.

Ad

“We were great parents and a great team, but over time we drifted apart,” Robert mentioned.

The tech mogul described experiencing sorrow at the time, stating:

“I just wanted to end it.”

According to the publication, Herjavec had thought of jumping while he was standing on a Toronto hotel balcony, shortly after divorcing Diane Plese, his wife of 24 years. He referred to his three children's early communication breakdown as his "kryptonite." As the Shark Tank star was seeking help, he reportedly reached out to his pastor, John McAuley, who urged him to assist the homeless at Union Gospel Mission in Seattle.

Ad

Trending

"I felt so sorry for myself"—Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec on mental health

Ad

Per People magazine, Herjavec started working in the soup kitchen at the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle for the homeless people, where nobody recognized him. When the Shark Tank star observed the “suffering and hopelessness” of the people in this downtown shelter, his perspective changed.

He reportedly took part in outreach activities at night, giving food and supplies to campers and those living beneath bridges. His time at the shelter lasted over a month, during which he donated "100,000 pairs" of socks and continued to assist those in need.

Ad

In another conversation on The School of Greatness podcast, released on February 5, 2025, Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shared that he used to believe he was in control of his life but when his marriage ended and his children distanced themselves, he felt lost. He elaborated:

"I've always been a happy guy and I've always believed that I was Superman. And then I lost it all, and I realized I had kryptonite, and I was just like [spiraling] downward."

Ad

Talking about his experience at the shelter, he said:

“I felt so sorry for myself that seeing people who were worse off than me was just a bit of a wake-up call.”

Reminscing another experience, he added:

“I thought about suicide, didn’t think I had any value left to give, and then flying on my jet to meet a guy who literally has nothing.”

Ad

In addition to philanthropy, Herjavec shared that Dancing with the Stars became another positive outlet for him. Shortly after his experience in Seattle, he joined the ABC dance competition, which he had first watched while visiting his mother during her cancer treatment.

Shark Tank investor Herjavec reflects on his connection with faith

Ad

In the same podcast hosted by Lewis Howes, Robert Herjavec discussed his relationship with faith. He said when he was younger he was quite devout but as he grew older, he became what he termed a "superficial Christian," only using faith when it was convenient. He clarified that he had not felt the need for faith before his divorce. However, after his separation, his perspective changed.

The Shark Tank star explained:

Ad

“I became very cynical about it. Became a superficial Christian, meaning I believed in my God and my faith when it was convenient for me. And then went through a horrific time and found my faith again.”

Herjavec attributed his faith rebuilding to his stay at the shelter in Seattle. He discovered there was a bigger plan for him as a result of the event, which also gave him a sense of purpose again. He stated:

Ad

“I used to think I was in control of my destiny, but I realized that wasn’t true."

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback