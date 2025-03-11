"I knew I wasn't destined there" — When Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban realized he wasn't meant to work for someone else

Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban recognized early in his career that he was not suited for traditional employment. He discussed this realization during a talk at an Inc. event on June 12, 2014. His experience at Mellon Bank and later at a software retail company reinforced this understanding.

"I knew I wasn't destined there and then um I I left and I went down to um ended up down in Dallas," Cuban stated.

The Shark Tank investor's proactive approach to work often clashed with company structures, leading him to pursue entrepreneurship instead.

Shark Tank Mark Cuban recalls the job that proved he wasn’t built for the 9-to-5

Early job experience and first signs of mismatch

After graduating from Indiana University, Mark Cuban took a job at Mellon Bank. His approach focused on identifying ways to improve the company's operations, but his initiatives were not well received. He recalled an instance where he sent an article to the CEO about a potential change in handling Social Security deductions. The response was minimal, as he explained,

"I got a no, said thank you and nothing."

Cuban also took the initiative to start a networking group called Rookies Club, where new employees met with executives. His supervisor, however, did not approve. The Shark Tank investor recounted,

"My boss at the time, um calls me in and said 'You're doing this this' I said yeah I think he is going to say great. He just starts screaming at me and reaming me 'how could you do this. You go everything through me, you work for me.'"

This reaction confirmed that his independent mindset did not align with the company's structure.

The turning point at a software retail job

After leaving Mellon Bank, Cuban moved to Dallas and took a job at a software retail store called Your Business Software. He had limited knowledge of software at the time but dedicated himself to learning. The Shark Tank investor explained,

"I had a customer and I taught I'd stay up all night to teach reading. I figured you know computers were new technology, was one, um this technology was new, so nobody had a head start on me."

He spent long hours reading software manuals and improving his skills. One of his responsibilities at the store was to open the shop in the morning, but a sales opportunity conflicted with this duty.

"I had a customer who wanted me to come out there and close a deal and it was a $15,000 deal $1,500 commission to me," he recalled.

Cuban decided to prioritize the deal over opening the store, expecting that the revenue generated would justify his absence. However, his boss did not share this perspective and decided to terminate his employment.

Transition to entrepreneurship

Cuban did not view his termination as a setback. Instead, he took the check from the deal and used it as the foundation for his own business. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"So I took my when I went to close the deal and he fired me. I took the check back um I'm not stupid I might not be a good employee but I'm not stupid."

Realizing he had to handle software integration himself, Cuban started his own company, MicroSolutions. His experience at Mellon Bank and Your Business Software showed him he wasn’t suited for traditional jobs, leading him to pursue entrepreneurship and build successful ventures.

Stay updated with Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with all episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

