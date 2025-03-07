"I know everything" — Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay weighs in on Jax’s sobriety and its toll on Brittany 

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has addressed Jax Taylor’s recent admission about his struggles with addiction and its effect on his family. She emphasized that her primary concern is for Brittany Cartwright and their son, Cruz.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on March 6, 2025, Shay stated:

“I know everything, and I just want her to have a peaceful life. I want Cruz to grow up with two parents who put him as their priority.”

Taylor recently opened up about his drug use on the Hot Mic Podcast, where he admitted to his cocaine struggles and his attempts at staying sober. The revelation has sparked conversation among those close to him, including his former Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of substance addiction. Reader discretion is advised.

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay on Taylor’s admission and sobriety

During the Hot Mic Podcast episode that aired on March 4, Jax Taylor described himself as an addict with “substance issues—primarily with cocaine.” He also mentioned he had been sober for 83 days and had stopped consuming alcohol, stating:

“I don't necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand. I can't do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both.”

Scheana Shay acknowledged the significance of Taylor’s public statement, stating:

“I think that was a long time coming...Jax has put her and her son through a lot, and I’m glad that he is finally taking care of himself and sober.”

Tom Sandoval, a former Vanderpump Rules cast member, also commented on Taylor's confession. During his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance on March 5, Tom clarified that he was "somewhat aware" of Taylor's addiction. He offered support for Taylor going into rehab, noting that he appeared to be serious about making positive changes in his life.

Brittany Cartwright's response to Taylor’s public statement

Brittany Cartwright has publicly addressed Taylor’s revelation and its impact on their family. Following his statements on the podcast, she released a statement to PEOPLE on March 4, stating:

“I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on.”

She also discussed the impact of Taylor’s past actions, stating:

“For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success.”

Cartwright expressed concerns about his progress, adding:

“I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I’m skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum.”

Cartwright and Taylor broke up in February 2024, ahead of the premiere of The Valley. She later filed for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their separation is expected to be a storyline in the upcoming second season of the series.

Shay’s support for Cartwright

Shay has emphasized that her primary concern in this situation is Cartwright and Cruz. The Vanderpump Rules star stated:

“Brittany and Cruz have always been my priority in this situation.”

She also expressed hope that Taylor remains committed to his recovery, explaining:

“I just hope that he continues on this path, not only for himself but for Brittany and for their son.”

Taylor’s decision to publicly address his addiction has led to reactions from those closest to him, particularly Cartwright and Shay. As the situation continues to unfold, those involved have expressed their focus on the well-being of Taylor’s family.

Vanderpump Rules season 12 is scheduled to begin production in 2025.

