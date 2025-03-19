"I'll take that deal" — When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran re-entered a bidding war to finalize a deal with Big Mouth Toothbrush

Bobbi Peterson appeared on Shark Tank season 14, episode 15, which aired on March 3, 2023, She sought $150,000 for 10% of her business selling wide toothbrushes called, Big Mouth Toothbrush. With all Sharks out of discussion, Bobbi negotiated a deal with Kevin O'Leary, the sole investor left. However, while Kevin negotiated, Barbara Corcoran jumped in and shook hands with Bobbi.

Kevin had offered $150,000 for a 25% equity and an additional $5 royalty per unit sold in perpetuity. Bobbi negotiated with the Shark, requesting Kevin, also known as Mr. Wonderful, to consider a 20% stake and a $2 royalty. While Kevin debated, Barbara said:

"I'll take that deal."

The Shark Tank panelists were surprised by her sudden move while Barbara celebrated outsmarting Kevin in his own negotiation. As of 2025, the company's estimated net worth is $500,000.

"It's not a business for me" — Shark Tank expert Barbara initially refused to invest in Big Mouth Toothbrush

While demonstrating her product, orthodontist Bobbi explained that her toothbrushes came with a wider head, specifically designed to cover a larger surface area while brushing, creating a "more massaging relaxing feeling." Although appreciative of her pitch, the investors wondered why other toothbrush companies would not copy her design.

Bobbi stated she had a design patent pending on the wider size of the toothbrush head and added that she was working on getting a utility patent on it as well. She then said:

"I can't answer why they [major toothbrush companies] don't have it, I can just answer the question as to why I did it."

When Shark Tank panelist Robert Herjavec asked Bobbi about her cost and selling prices, she stated that her toothbrushes sold for $69.99 and cost $14, landed, to produce. She added that she sold them through her practice and website.

Bobbi shared that she sold 60,000 units six months after launching her company. However, she added that in those six months, she had only had four months of active sales because she sold out of products during Black History Month as she was the first Black person to design an electronic toothbrush.

Bobbi then informed the Shark Tank panelists that her original name was Barbara as was her mother's and daughter's.

Soon after, expert Lori Greiner removed herself from consideration, worried about entering a "very crowded space" and fighting the competition. Robert expressed a similar sentiment, reminding Bobbi that she had entered a "brutally competitive market."

"I don't wanna be in a market where you have to spend millions of dollars to go up against people with a product that costs $69. I think there's a lot of pain in that," Robert expressed.

The Shark Tank panelist refused to "compete in that world" and backed out of investing in Bobbi's business. Mark Cuban echoed his opinion, saying it was a "tough, tough" business. He also believed managing a company besides running a practice would be challenging for Bobbi.

In the meantime, Barbara asked Bobbi why she needed the money. The entrepreneur shared that she needed the money to hire proper staff, get a storage space, and venture into retail. Hearing that, Barbara confessed that she initially thought of becoming the "fourth Barbara," but changed her mind soon after.

"I admire you. I respect you tremendously but it's not a business for me. I'm out," she said.

The only remaining Shark, Kevin, hesitatingly presented Bobbi with a royalty-equity combined offer. The business owner was unimpressed by the terms and started to negotiate with the investor. However, while she went back and forth, Barbara jumped back in and finalized the deal, proposing $150,000 for 20% and a $2 royalty per unit.

Shark Tank season 16 airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

