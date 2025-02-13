"I'm addicted" — My 600-lb Life star Juan opens up about his relationship with food

My 600-lb Life season 13 released episode 7, Juan's Journey, on February 12, 2025. It documented the life story of 47-year-old, Lousiana resident, Juan Adams, a pastor who had to give up his job due to his weight. An unpleasant childhood and family tension pushed Juan to rely on food until it turned into an addiction. Weighing 627 pounds, Juan realized his relationship with food was debilitating.

While commenting on his habit of emotional eating, Juan confessed:

"Eating gives me comfort in the way nothing else can but I'm addicted to food and it's impossible for me to lose weight because I've tried too many times on my own."

Like most patients who sought the help of Dr. Nowzaradan, popularly known as Dr. Now, Juan also grew up grappling with family conflicts and issues. He revealed that he started depending on food after he saw his father mistreating his mother when he was a child. The reliance on food turned into an addiction after his parents divorced. Matters only escalated from thereon.

Juan's mother, Patricia, and brother, Derrick, were equally concerned about Juan's health and decreasing mobility. It was his inability to move that compelled the My 600-lb Life star to seek Dr. Now's help and hope to turn his life around.

"Can't live forever at this size" — My 600-lb Life star Juan says he needs to change his lifestyle

One segment of the My 600-lb Life episode showed Juan shopping at a convenience store with Patricia and Derrick. Since he was mostly home-bound, a trip to the store seemed like a challenge for the cast member. While talking to the cameras, he confessed that he felt "weaker and weaker" as he gradually lost control of his body.

"My condition is declining rapidly and I'm having instances where I feel like I might stroke out," he added.

Patricia voiced her concern regarding Juan's condition. She knew it had become difficult for him to move around or do everyday activities. As a result, she hoped he would embark on a healthier road to give his life a makeover.

During a confessional, Patricia mentioned that Juan's condition had reached that stage where he grew "disgusted" with himself. She added that the My 600-lb Life star often told himself it was "either this or my life." While Patricia hoped for her son's betterment, Juan knew he would "decline" if he made no changes to his lifestyle.

However, accommodating the changes was not easy. As soon as Juan returned home from the convenience store, he ordered a large portion of pizza and chicken wings. Juan confessed he was "addicted" so he struggled to change even when he knew he had to.

"I kinda think we're at the desperate part right now. I'm willing to push him in the right direction and assist him instead of assisting him in doing all the wrong things; assisting him in doing the right things," Derrick stated in a confessional.

While Juan ate the fast food he ordered, he admitted that he despised his current state and knew he needed to make some lifestyle changes.

The My 600-lb Life cast member added that if he did not make an effort to turn his life around, his weight would snowball and he would reach the point of no return.

"I know I can't live forever at this size. My physical body is breaking down on me."

During the first sit-down with Dr. Now, Juan revealed that he ate a week's worth of food in one day and then snacked on pickles, nuts, pies, and cakes. He sought Dr. Now's help, hoping he could help him take control of his addiction.

Juan began his weight loss journey but only lost 9 pounds after his first consultation. However, he weighed 607 pounds two months after that. Nine months later, Juan reduced his weight to 505 pounds and secured approval for a weight loss surgery on the condition that he continued losing 10 pounds monthly until the operation.

My 600-lb Life airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

