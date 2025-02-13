"I’m always surprised with what I read about myself": Sister Wives' Christine Brown puts rumors about splitting with David Woolley to rest

Sister Wives star Christine Brown faced speculation about her marriage with David Woolley in early February 2025. Rumors circulated on social media questioning their relationship status. On February 12, 2025, Brown posted an Instagram reel featuring moments with her husband.

"I'm always surprised with what I read about myself! (laughing emoji) Don't you worry, we couldn't be happier," she wrote in the caption.

The TLC personality married Woolley in October 2023 in Moab, Utah, after meeting in early 2023. Their relationship developed following Brown's November 2021 separation from ex-husband Kody Brown. They continue appearing on TLC's Sister Wives while maintaining their life in Utah.

Sister Wives star Christine’s Instagram reel featured a collection of recent moments with Woolley, showing their continued connection. The compilation included clips from their regular morning routines, family events, and casual outings together. Brown's response came through both visual content and her written message, making her position clear regarding their relationship status.

The post showed the couple engaging in their regular activities, from shared meals to family gatherings. Since their October 2023 wedding ceremony in Utah, Christine and David have created their shared home life. The couple maintains an active household that welcomes regular visits from their extended family members.

In October 2024 interviews, the Sister Wives star detailed their morning routines, particularly highlighting their shared coffee time as a cherished daily ritual. David continues managing his established drywall business while Christine fulfills her TLC show commitments. Their living arrangement accommodates both their professional responsibilities and family connections.

The couple regularly hosts gatherings that bring together their combined families, creating opportunities for their children and grandchildren to spend time together. Their Utah residence serves as a central point for family celebrations and regular get-togethers.

The couple's visibility in early 2025 reinforces their ongoing connection. Their February social media activity includes shared moments at family functions and casual outings. David appeared alongside Sister Wives star during her TLC filming responsibilities in January 2025. In October 2024, Christine spoke with US Magazine about their relationship, stating:

"I'm happier than I've ever been. I was made for it…We’ve gone through a lot of hard times and I think having David in our lives and having him with me gives a whole new experience for all of us when we watch the episodes. I don’t dread it. I love watching when we’re in it and it’s been a really nice reprieve.”

The couple attended Logan Brown's wedding celebrations together, marking significant family occasions as a unit. Their public schedule included joint appearances at local Utah community events, documented through their social media accounts.

Relationship timeline

Christine's relationship with David Woolley began taking shape in early 2023. On January 30, 2023, Christine announced she was dating someone via Instagram post. Later, the couple made their relationship public on Valentine's Day 2023 through a shared media post. By March 2023, their connection strengthened as they moved in together.

David proposed in April 2023, with Christine sharing the news on April 13. Their wedding planning moved swiftly through summer 2023. The couple exchanged vows in Moab, Utah, during October 2023, celebrating with family and friends. Their first year of marriage included establishing shared traditions and combining their family lives. October 2024 marked their one-year wedding anniversary, celebrated with family gatherings.

By early 2025, they continued building their shared life in Utah, maintaining strong connections with their extended families. Their relationship milestones show consistent progression from first meeting to marriage. The couple's shared social media posts document their journey from dating to establishing a married life. David integrated into filming schedules for Sister Wives, supporting Christine's television commitments.

