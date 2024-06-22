Bryton Constantin was a finalist on Perfect Match season 2, which aired its finale on June 21, 2024, on Netflix. Throughout the season, Bryton faced criticism for his behavior. Just before the finale episode, Bryton took to his Instagram to talk about his journey on the show. Embracing the tag 'villain,' he showed no apology at all towards any contestant or the fans for his behavior.

He began by acknowledging that he likely wouldn't be liked on the show but stood firm in his stance and didn't take offense to be portrayed as a villain. Bryton added:

"I’m fully tapped into the villain role and I will continue to do so. I feel sorry for you all but I will continue on that route and make you not like me."

Bryton talks about his time on Perfect Match season 2

Bryton took to Instagram to post a video discussing his journey to the finale. In the video, he can be seen boasting about the fact that he has been the villain of the show. He expressed no remorse and stated that he wears the title like a cape.

In Perfect Match season 2, Bryton was initially matched with Dominque Defoe, an alum of Too Hot to Handle, but she ended their connection after the first compatibility test in episode 2.

"I liked him for maybe two hours, and then it became very evident to me that he was the kind of person who was using me to get hate speech across on television," Dominque added.

Bryton defended himself, claiming that he was speaking his mind and felt no need to apologize for his behavior. He appeared rather clueless about what went down wrong during this whole feud.

The disagreement between Dominique and Bryton regarding yoga was another incident that caused Bryton to resort to his sassy comebacks. He believed that yoga wasn't a physical workout and posted multiple videos defending his stance.

After his elimination, Bryton posted on Instagram about his end on the show. He seemed confused and did not understand why he had to pack his bags so early. He sarcastically teased his followers that he was all teary-eyed and could not take his elimination.

"I’m still super confused on what I did wrong, I thought I was being the “toxic man” that she wanted… Tell me what I did wrong ??? But that’s exactly what happens when you deal with people who don’t know what they truly want *im crying while writing this, sorry if there’s a few tears on it," Bryton said.

Bryton's journey on Perfect Match season 2

During the mixer episode, Bryton returned to the show and paired up with Elys Hutchinson. Despite their past experiences, they decided to work out their bond. Before Bryton, Elys was matched with Justin Assad. Elys confessed that she was instantly attracted to Bryton and decided to go forward with him.

Bryton and Elys' journey was quite opposite to that of Dominique and Bryton. He found Elys to be his perfect match and was certain that he would not like to match with anybody else. He liked her vibe and claimed that she understood his personality.

The finale brought other ex-contestants back to vote on the ultimate perfect match. Dominique took the chance to express her feelings about Elys and Bryton's bond, offering some critical remarks.

However, Bryton made it clear in the finale talk that he was not here pretending to be someone else, and he and Elys do qualify as a match because they had plenty of conversations about how to make it work outside the house. Despite all that was said and done in the finale, reports indicate that the couple is not together and parted ways after the show ended.

All episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.