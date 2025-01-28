"I'm happy with it" — The Bachelor star Grant Ellis teases the ending of his season

The Bachelor season 29 premiered on January 27, 2025, on ABC, featuring Grant Ellis and 25 suitors. Over 10 weeks, Grant will date and build connections before choosing one to propose to.

The season had already finished filming, and Grant appears pleased with how things turned out. In a January 27 interview with People, Grant talked about the season's conclusion, expressing satisfaction with both the outcome and the decisions he made along the way.

“Without giving away too much, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I'm happy with it. I'm happy with decisions I made, and I don't regret anything. I'm very happy with the ending,” he said.

Trending

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis reflects on filming for his season

Grant Ellis also shared in the interview that his family, like him, was pleased with how things turned out on the show. He mentioned that his family was especially glad to see him heal from past experiences in a way that allowed him to help others along the way.

Grant further chimed in on working with Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer, sharing that he gained a good friend in the process. He praised Palmer for being "really present" and "genuinely invested" in the journey throughout the entire show.

“[Palmer] was helpful all throughout the journey. We're both athletes, we kind of had that lingo down, and we both had the same mindset. And he has his wife and his kids, so I really looked for his advice and his input,” he continued.

Grant was one of the contestants on The Bachelorette season 21 trying to win over Jenn Tran’s heart. He was eliminated before the hometown dates and it was then that he found he was chosen as the new Bachelor.

Reflecting on his elimination, Grant shared in the interview that after his departure, he embarked on his own journey from "a really good place," prioritizing work, family, and fitness.

“I was read. Really intentional, that's the word I would use. Being intentional and me healing from Jen's season was getting back to normal life,” The Bachelor star added.

After exiting from Jenn Tran’s season Grant realized that he wanted a wife with whom he could start a life. He entered his season with the goal in mind and knew what he wanted in his future partner.

The Bachelor star shared that he seeks a compassionate partner who values others and prioritizes hygiene. During the premiere, Grant met 25 suitors and appreciated their unique entrances, noting that none rubbed him the wrong way.

Furthermore, he expressed his admiration for all the women, describing them as "so great" and commending their willingness to emotionally open up to him throughout the season.

That's why, he explained that, when he came to Fantasy Suites he tried his best to handle the portions with the women carefully.

“My take on Fantasy Suites was to take things slow and not rush, because I think a lot of times when you initiate the physical part, it could cause you to make really bad decisions. So my approach to that [was] to wait, and to see what my connections were like before I engage in anything that would be considered physical, and that really helped me to make good decisions at that point.”

The Bachelor season 29 episode airs every Monday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback