“I'm in the idea business” - When Shark Tank guest investor Jeff Foxworthy bought 50% of Hydromax

In Shark Tank season 2, entrepreneur Chris Spencer presented Hydromax, a specialized hydration system for football players, seeking $50,000 for 25% equity. The product, manufactured at $8.50 and retailing at $49.99, had generated $100,000 in sales during 2007. After four Sharks declined, guest Shark Jeff Foxworthy showed interest.

Foxworthy first addressed Spencer about partnering and running the business together, offering $50,000 for 50% equity. When Robert Herjavec questioned his move from comedy to hydration systems, Foxworthy responded firmly:

"I'm in the idea business. He's got a great idea. You're going to make your money on everybody's mother that has a kid that plays little league going out there. To me it's a great idea, strictly from the standpoint of concerned moms and dads."

Trending

In the end, the entrepreneur accepted the offer.

Hydromax scores investment from Jeff Foxworthy on Shark Tank season 2

The Shark Tank pitch began with Spencer and Ethan showing how the 16-ounce liquid container attached seamlessly to football pads. Spencer explained the drinking tube mechanism, which allowed players to hydrate quickly between plays without removing equipment. He shared statistics about heat-related medical issues in youth sports, supporting the product's importance for player safety.

Each Shark Tank evaluated the proposal differently. Kevin O'Leary expressed doubts about Spencer's commitment after learning he had returned to corporate work following his 2007 sales success. The original $200,000 company valuation raised concerns with Daymond John, who quickly declined involvement. Barbara Corcoran withdrew, stating her network lacked connections in sporting goods distribution.

The discussion shifted when Robert Herjavec praised the product's design but questioned Spencer's dedication to growing sales. This led to a crucial exchange between Herjavec and Foxworthy about business expertise. When asked about moving from comedy to sports equipment, Foxworthy focused on market opportunity.

He identified parents of youth athletes as the primary customer base, particularly those involved in little league sports. Foxworthy's analysis highlighted the product's practical value. The system's ability to provide instant hydration while maintaining player safety aligned with parents' priorities.

His offer doubled the equity stake Spencer initially proposed, yet the immediate market access and business guidance made the deal attractive to the entrepreneur.

Post Shark Tank journey

Despite the handshake agreement in the Shark Tank, the deal with Foxworthy was not finalized after due diligence. Spencer continued developing the business independently, securing venture capital funding in 2011. The company expanded to include 13 employees and established a national market presence.

The Dallas Cowboys integrated the system into their training equipment. The San Diego Chargers followed, implementing Hydromax as part of their hydration protocol. Pop Warner football programs across multiple regions added the system to their safety equipment requirements.

Several college athletic programs tested and approved Shark Tank company for their football teams. The system's practical design and safety benefits matched the requirements of organized sports at various levels. Football programs valued the quick-access hydration feature during intense practice sessions and games.

Hydromax achieved $2 million in lifetime revenue through its various market channels. The product maintained steady sales through direct-to-team purchases and individual orders. However, the company faced operational challenges despite the revenue growth. By late 2011, Hydromax ceased business operations.

Spencer transitioned to a new career path after the Shark Tank company's closure. He accepted a position as Senior Business Account Executive with T-Mobile, moving away from sports equipment manufacturing. The Hydromax story demonstrated how television exposure could boost product awareness, yet business sustainability required additional factors beyond initial market interest.

The product's impact on sports safety equipment remained notable. Teams that implemented Hydromax reported improved player hydration practices. The system's design influenced later developments in sports equipment, showing how innovation in player safety could emerge from focused solutions to specific problems.

Fans can watch new Shark Tank episodes on ABC network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback